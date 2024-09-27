authID, Clear, Integrated Biometrics, Saviynt, Signicat, announce new hires

IBIA has a new board member, while authID has announced a new C-level hire, and Integrated Biometrics, Signicat, Saviynt and Clear have also added to their teams in a busy hiring period for the field of digital identity.

authID appoints CPO

authID has named Erick Soto as its chief product officer to advance its biometric verification and authentication systems. His focus will be on developing products that facilitate biometric-enabled onboarding and user authentication for both employees and customers.

Soto has held executive roles at Oxygen Health, BBVA, and Socure, where he worked on identity verification and fraud prevention. He also collaborated with authID CEO Rhon Daguro to propel Socure to a valuation of $4.5 billion.

“I look forward to working closely with Erick again, as we continue to deliver solutions that provide our enterprise customers with absolute knowledge of who is behind the device, while also granting their users enhanced privacy protections,” says Rhon Daguro.

Clear appoints communications head

Tyler S. Bugg has been appointed as the head of communications for Clear with the objective of enhancing the adoption and visibility of its biometric systems. His previous roles include serving as the director of communications at Tech and as the deputed director for New America.

Integrated Biometrics adds EMEA sales director

Integrated Biometrics has named Adam Ross as the senior sales director for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, as part of its strategic leadership move.

With a background as a government identification specialist, Ross has experience in national identity projects, digital identities, and the implementation of digital government services.

His 20 years of experience in the IT security industry, including roles as a system engineer, product manager, and specialized sales manager, will play a crucial role in expanding Integrated Biometrics’ presence in the public sector, according to the announcement.

“I am excited to contribute to IB’s continued success in EMEA and the fingerprint biometrics market. I am particularly keen to leverage my experience in citizen identification and software to help expand the IB solution portfolio,” says Adam Ross.

Orlando Martinez recently joined IB to work on new ventures that include Infant ID and IB360.

Saviynt hires SVP for product management

Saviynt has hired Ehud Amiri as the senior vice president for product management. Amiri will focus on machine identities, including non-human identities (NHIs), and will develop the company’s portfolio to safeguard NHIs, such as service accounts, API keys, and tokens.

Amiri brings with him 20 years of experience, having previously served as vice president at Aqua Security, where he led a team for product management of cloud security products. Prior to that, he held management roles at OneLogin, CA Technologies, and Netegrity, focusing on identity and access management solutions.

“I have known the executive team at Saviynt for many years and am excited to be joining the company at this pivotal point in the evolution of the role of identity security and governance, especially as it pertains to NHIs,” says Ehud Amiri.

New DACH director of financial services for Signicat

Signicat has hired Philipp Angermann as the director of financial services for the Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH) region. The object is to solidify its presence in German-speaking markets and support regulatory changes.

Angermann has previously worked on digital identity for the financial sector, and KYC and anti-money laundering regulations in Germany and Europe.

“I’m looking forward to leveraging my experience and network to fulfill the changing needs of our clients and further strengthen Signicat’s position as a digital identity leader in Europe,” says Philipp Angermann.

IBIA appoints Michael Bruce to board

The International Biometrics + Identity Association (IBIA) has announced the appointment of Michael Bruce, the vice president and division manager for Homeland Solutions at Leidos, to its board of directors.

IBIA states that Bruce’s experience in both the government and private sector will contribute to the company’s growth in biometrics and digital identity solutions.

Bruce has over 20 years of service focused on digital modernization and operational efficiency for various U.S. federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

“His two decades of experience inside both the government as well as the private sector and working on these complex issues will be a true asset to our work, our board, and to our members,” says Rob Tappan, managing director at IBIA.

Earlier this month the organization welcomed Intesh Singh, who leads Hitachi Digital Services’ smart spaces and video intelligence division, to its board of directors.

