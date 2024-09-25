FB pixel

FBI raids Carahsoft offices as rumors of shady business practices swirl

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
FBI raids Carahsoft offices as rumors of shady business practices swirl
 

A raid on Carahsoft headquarters by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations was carried out as part of an investigation into illegal price-fixing for government contracts, Nextgov reports.

There is no indication that the investigation is related to contracts for biometrics or digital identity technology. But as a government supplier of these technologies and partner to numerous businesses that develop them, any impact on Carahsoft’s ability to win public sector contracts could impact the market.

The FBI and Defense Criminal Investigative Service served three subpoenas – two criminal and one civil – according to the Federal New Network.

Entrust chose Carahsoft as a public sector reseller for its digital identity, zero trust and biometrics capabilities in August. Nuggets, Intercede, Ping Identity, Incode, ID.me, Okta and Socure are all among Carahsoft’s portfolio of partners providing biometrics and digital ID tech. Client relationship employees have been told to reassure vendors, says Nextgov.

Carahsoft says it is “operating business as usual.”

These partners rely on Carahsoft’s status with contract vehicles like NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement and the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule to compete for public sector business. The company has won $960 million in contracts so far this year.

Carahsoft, SAP and Accenture are all under investigation for alleged violations of the False Claims Act, according to Nextgov, but a Carahsoft spokesperson told the Federal News Network that the subpoenas were not related to that investigation.

Court documents indicate that the Department of Justice has been seeking details from Carahsoft about quotes and tenders for some time. Newsweek reports that Carahsoft was served a Civil Investigative Demand in 2022 as part of an investigation into whether it conspired with SAP to fix prices for software, cloud storage, hardware and services sold to the Department of Defense.

Carahsoft President Craig Abod told employees in an email that the raid was related to an investigation into a company it had worked with previously.

The company and partner VMWare paid $75 million in 2015 to settle claims that they had concealed pricing arrangements to inflate charges to the U.S. government.

SAP paid a fine of more than $220 million earlier this year to settle bribery allegations.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

CDT tears down straw man to oppose age verification

A straw man argument against age verification has been offered up by a coalition of lobby groups and academics to…

 

Gabon puts digital ID at forefront of its digital transformation journey

Since June, citizens in the central African nation of Gabon have been able to obtain a new generation national ID…

 

Swiss city launches digital credentials with Procivis software

The city of Zug in Switzerland has become the first in the country to implement digital credentials in a live…

 

FRT, AI, body cams in the plan for Police Scotland by 2027

As Police Scotland aims to strengthen public safety through the use of facial recognition technology, Chief Constable Jo Farrell unveiled…

 

Innovative Technology and Privately expanding in-store age estimation reach

Innovative Technology (ITL) has joined the National Retail Federation (NRF), an American retail trade association, after years of supporting its…

 

Houses advances bill to require plan for deploying AI, new sensor tech at US borders

The US House passed bipartisan legislation that, if passed in the Senate and signed by President Joe Biden, would require…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events