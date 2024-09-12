FB pixel

ProvaDiVita unveils biometric platform to combat identity theft with blockchain security

ProvaDiVita, a company specializing in biometric technology, has introduced a new platform aimed at strengthening security in identity verification. The biometric identification and authentication platform has been created for identity theft, data breaches, and privacy violations, particularly in industries like finance, healthcare, and e-commerce.

The platform incorporates facial recognition, physiological scanning, and voice identification for a multifactor authentication system that aims to protect sensitive information while streamlining the verification process for organizations.

Speaking about the platform, Simon Halliday, CEO of ProvaDiVita, says: “In an era where data breaches and identity theft are becoming increasingly common, it is essential to provide secure and reliable identity verification solutions.

“Our biometric identification and authentication platform represents a significant advancement in the way we can protect personal and sensitive data. We believe that with the right technology, we can make a world where individuals and organizations can operate with confidence.”

The company is also seeking to collaborate with early adopters of biometric technology, aiming to refine the platform and develop industry-specific tools. By partnering with these organizations, ProvaDiVita says it hopes to tailor its technology to meet different security needs.

According to the company, the platform also complies with privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA, for control over personal data.

Biometric identification and authentication with blockchain

As fraud becomes an increasingly sophisticated threat across various sectors, industries like insurance, healthcare, and finance are seeking advanced methods to enhance detection and prevention. ProvaDiVita’s biometric identification and authentication tool integrated with blockchain technology could be used to fight against fraud.

According to a report by Medium, the combined use of biometric identification and blockchain technology offers several notable advantages for fraud detection. This includes a secure environment that protects sensitive information from unauthorized access and manipulation, and biometric technologies that aim to ensure that only genuine individuals can access data, reducing the risk of false identities and fraudulent claims.

