Digidentity adds 25M digital identities to Trinsic’s reusable ID platform

Chris Burt
Digidentity is the latest new addition to Trinsic’s network of digital ID providers to extend identity verification without repeated document scanning to more businesses, for more people.

The partners are integrating through an SDK they say allows businesses to easily integrate Digidentity’s ID verification capabilities to streamline their acceptance of digital identities. Trinsic says its recently-launched SDK and Identity Acceptance Network makes identity verification 10 times faster.

Digidentity emphasizes its role in ensuring compliance with regulations like eIDAS 2.0, GDPR, and PSD2, and says the new partnership combines that compliance with enhanced security, faster verification, and reduced fraud risks for consumers and businesses. The company says it has verified 25 million users with its selfie biometrics, liveness detection and passport chip reading capabilities.

“As digital identity adoption accelerates globally, businesses must navigate increasing regulatory requirements, rising customer expectations, and the need for enhanced security measures,” says Digidentity Founder and CTO Marcel Wendt. “Our partnership with Trinsic equips organisations with agile and scalable solutions to refine their verification processes, leveraging our secure identity technology to meet these evolving demands. It’s an exciting partnership and we look forward to the impact this will have on other industries too.”

Trinsic says its network of globally recognized digital IDs is on track to reach 1.5 billion by the end of this year. The company is targeting 3 billion by the end of 2025.

“Digital identities are becoming more and more common, and used across all sectors, from streamlining the onboarding of employees to verifying age and everything in between,” says Trinsic CEO Riley Hughes. “Digidentity’s legacy in digital identity expands our acceptance network to cover many more people, streamlining onboarding and verification workflows for millions more consumers.”

