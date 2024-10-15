Nok Nok simplifies passkey deployment; Imprivata joins FIDO Alliance

Nok Nok Labs, which invented FIDO standards and co-founded the FIDO Alliance, has announced the launch of new AI-driven offerings that can be leveraged with its Nok Nok S3 Authentication Suite to simplify passkey deployment. A release from the company says the “significant innovations” being rolled out include Nok Nok Intelligent Credential Detection, Nok Nok Smart Analytics and Nok Nok Smart Sense, which will allow organizations to “manage their authentication strategies more efficiently, addressing key challenges deploying passkeys.”

The AI upgrades, says the company, “not only detect anomalies indicating elevated fraud risks but also identify deviations in critical authentication KPIs that provide actionable insights.

“For years, Nok Nok has been at the forefront of helping enterprises transition to passkeys, and now with AI-driven innovations, we’re giving our customers powerful tools to make the use of passwordless authentication more intuitive and efficient than ever before,” says Rolf Lindemann, Vice President of Products, Nok Nok.

“Our Intelligent Credential Detection streamlines the authentication process by tailoring it to each user’s available credentials, while the new Nok Nok Smart Analytics and benchmarking capabilities provide actionable insights to optimize and enhance user experience. With Nok Nok Smart Sense, we’re also addressing the evolving threat landscape by offering AI-powered, context-aware risk assessments, giving organizations the ability to fine-tune user experiences while bolstering security.”

In tandem with the product release, No Nok has announced that its Authentication Cloud is now available through AWS Marketplace.

Imprivata becomes FIDO Alliance’s newest sponsor member

The FIDO Alliance continues to grow. A release from Imprivata says the Massachusetts-based biometrics firm has joined FIDO to “collaborate closely with other members in the advancement of passwordless authentication to help solve complex security, compliance and workflow challenges in highly regulated industries.”

“The FIDO Alliance is excited to welcome our newest Sponsor member, Imprivata, who brings deep expertise working within healthcare and other critical industries,” says Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CEO of the FIDO Alliance.

With its focus on biometrics for healthcare, Imprivata supports a sector that is a primary target for cyberattacks. In a recent whitepaper, “The journey to passwordless for healthcare,” it identifies the many issues healthcare professionals face in managing a complex authentication infrastructure, and charts a “passwordless maturity model” to help guide organizations away from legacy systems gradually and with as little friction as possible.

“For more than 20 years, Imprivata has helped organizations in healthcare and other mission-critical industries provide fast, efficient access for their users,” says Fran Rosch, Imprivata President and CEO. “We are excited to join the FIDO Alliance to help our customers move beyond the use of passwords altogether to improve security while also driving workflow efficiency.”

Samsung makes logging in to your home appliances more secure

A release from Samsung Electronics says the company will introduce mobile biometric authentication to its home appliances next year, as it extends its Knox Matrix integrated security platform beyond mobile devices and TVs.

The Knox Matrix leverages device interconnectivity to improve security and efficiency. Its biometric Passkey feature will be introduced to the likes of refrigerators and appliances equipped with a 7-inch AI Home LCD screen. Passkey is a “digital credential that allows users to log in to home appliance apps and websites using biometrics such as fingerprints on their smartphones.”

“As the connected ecosystem of AI home appliances expands, the importance of security is growing exponentially,” says Miyoung Yoo, EVP and head of the software development team for Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung will continue to develop security solutions and achieve new certifications to ensure that users can experience peace of mind when using AI home appliances and services in Samsung’s ecosystem.”

Samsung is so confident in its technology that, in August, it offered a US$1 million “bug bounty” payout to anyone who could successfully find and exploit security vulnerabilities in the Knox Vault processor and storage product.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | FIDO Alliance | Imprivata | Nok Nok Labs | passkeys | passwordless | Samsung