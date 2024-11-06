FB pixel

DOD looks to innovate with biometric and multimodal interfaces

| Anthony Kimery
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Military Applications
DOD looks to innovate with biometric and multimodal interfaces
 

The US Department of Defense (DOD) has issued a Request for Information (RFI) on “cutting-edge technology solutions for multimodal human-machine interfaces for mixed reality and robotic autonomous systems.”

The Cognitive Science and Applications Branch (CSAB) of DOD’s Combat Capability Development Command Soldier Center (DEVCOM SC) is seeking to assess industry’s ability to develop cutting-edge technology for multimodal human-machine interfaces to control mixed reality and autonomous robotic systems.

Proposals solutions should address the Modular Open System Architecture design approach; integrated inertial measurement units; surface electromyography; electroencephalogram; eye tracking, head movement and voice; and mature software development kits and application programming interfaces.

Proposed solutions should help soldiers interface with mixed-reality and autonomous robots to minimize cognitive load and training requirements; enhance situational awareness; and enable soldiers to offload risk and work to robots, and instead help them focus on higher-level tasks.

According to the RFI, DEVCOM SC is seeking information on biometrics for physiological monitoring, eye tracking, and brain-computer interfaces, as well as haptic force feedback devices, tactile sensors, and gesture recognition.

DEVCOM SC also is interested in human-machine interface (HMI) solutions that leverage a combination of information modalities that include XR displays, augmented reality overlays, intuitive graphical user interfaces, voice commands, spatialized audio cues, and natural language processing.

The RFI says “CSAB recognizes that HMI technology development is an iterative process. Therefore, respondents are encouraged to present solutions that offer incremental value and can be rapidly prototyped, tested, and fielded in operational environments.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Zanzibar prioritizes financial inclusion, IDV in blockchain sandbox

The government of Zanzibar has launched a national blockchain sandbox for tech startups for the development of solutions in different…

 

Malta’s 2025 budget previews tender for digital ID wallet

Malta has presented its new budget for the year 2025, announcing investments into digital identity, a new central data repository…

 

Tech5 launches law enforcement biometrics software suite

A platform introduced by Tech5 brings the company’s face and fingerprint biometrics to a new market: police forces and law…

 

Meta announces new age-checking measures for young Instagram users

Meta is trying to relieve pressure from lawmakers to protect teenage users from harmful content by making it much harder…

 

Peripheral biometric scanner for palm, fingerprints wins French defense award

An Idemia Public Security partnership, the company’s NéoDK project in collaboration with Colonel Nicolas Thiburce, has been awarded the Prix…

 

Canada planning immigration biometrics contract worth up to $72M

Canada is preparing to hold an open bidding process to procure biometric identification equipment to support its immigration system. The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events