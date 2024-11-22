IDScan.net flags over 600K fake IDs amid fraud surge

IDScan.net reports a robust year of growth in 2024, fueled by advancements in fraud detection, new partnerships, and strategic hires. The company flagged over 600,000 fake IDs and synthetic identities across its products during the year, as fraud targeting industries such as retail, automotive, and cannabis dispensaries surged.

The company says its customer base expanded by 19 percent, and it earned 17 badges from business software review site G2, including accolades for best ROI and highest customer satisfaction. Product milestones included the rollout of mobile ID acceptance in its VeriScan software for iOS and Windows and the launch of ParseLink, an upgrade to its legacy WizzForms system, used for data integration into forms and software.

The company’s efforts culminated in winning “Best SaaS Provider” at the 2024 Global Tech Awards, while its senior product manager Hannah Ligon received recognition at the Stevie Awards for innovation.

“2024 has been an outstanding year of growth for our business,” says the company’s CEO, Terry Slattery.

“We have focused on our core mission — to help businesses reduce the risk of scams using fake IDs – with incredible results. We expect to carry the momentum from this banner year forward into 2025 and beyond.”

IDScan.net says it is not performing 18 million identity verifications per month, on average.

To support its growth, IDScan.net added ten strategic hires, including Dan Kelleher as vice president of operations, following his three-decade tenure at Hertz, and Ayna Verella Lawson, formerly of Capital One’s identity projects.

The company also partnered with Credence ID to offer the Tap2ID Verifier, a mobile ID document reader designed to integrate with the VeriScan biometric age and digital identity verification software for Windows.

Preparing for future challenges

Looking to 2025, IDScan.net expects synthetic identity fraud to surpass other forms of fraud as economic conditions drive its growth. Mobile IDs are set to expand to eight more U.S. states, creating both opportunities and challenges for businesses.

Broader societal discussions, including potential legislation against deepfakes and debates over age-restricted digital content access, are likely to impact the identity verification sector. The push for decentralized identity systems, which grant users greater control over their data, is also anticipated to gain momentum, according to the company.

As IDScan.net looks to the future, the company notes it remains focused on adapting to the evolving threats and technological shifts in digital identity verification.

Article Topics

digital ID | document verification | fraud prevention | identity document | IDScan.net | spoof detection