Nail and knuckle biometrics could help child abuse investigations: researchers

Forensic biometrics researchers and law enforcement agencies are pioneering new identification methods that leverage hand-based biometric features. A multi-factor knuckle and nail bed verification tool and advancements in contactless hand biometrics are among the latest technologies being explored to improve the identification of suspects and missing victims.

Multifactor knuckle and nail bed verification tool

In a study published by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP), researchers introduce a multi-factor knuckle and nail bed verification tool aimed at enhancing forensic imagery analysis. The tool uses biometric data from knuckle and nail bed patterns – characteristics unique to each individual — to create a multifactor identification system. The system integrates multiple image analysis algorithms designed to detect and match knuckle creases and nail bed features in forensic imagery.

The knuckle and nail bed verification tool aims to offer an additional layer of precision in identification, especially in situations where conventional fingerprint data may be degraded, partial, or unavailable. It holds promise for use in juvenile and adult forensic cases alike, where the accuracy and reliability of evidence can impact investigations and legal outcomes. The tool is also contactless, so appropriate for applications requiring reduced physical contact.

While the application is novel, the idea of knuckle biometrics is not new. At the 2015 Computer-Human Interaction Conference in Seoul, Yahoo unveiled a biometric authentication project demonstrating how body parts, such as ears and knuckles, can be used to unlock phones securely.

Hand accuracy questioned

A review of contactless hand biometrics, a method that encompasses technologies such as palm print, dorsal hand vein patterns, and finger knuckle creases, however, notes the current limits of the technology.

The review explores the performance and accuracy of contactless hand biometrics in forensic applications for environments where touch-based methods are impractical or undesirable.

In brief, the systems capture detailed hand data using high-resolution cameras to analyze biometric features without requiring physical contact, therefore reducing the risk of contamination. However, the literature review and performance benchmark conducted by researchers from the Biometrics and Security Research Group at Hochschule Darmstadt and the Technical University of Denmark concluded that contactless hand biometrics lack the accuracy needed to be highly effective as a standalone tool in forensic investigations.

