Enghouse acquires Aculab to integrate biometrics, cloud platform

| Chris Burt
UK-based biometrics and telecommunications technology provider Aculab has been acquired by Enghouse Holdings UK Limited to integrate cloud platform and identity verification technologies.

Aculab’s software portfolio is made up of face and voice biometrics, AI-powered answering machine detection, signaling products, delivered on-premises or from the cloud, and a communications platform as a service (CPaaS). These are sold to enterprises directly, and also indirectly through healthcare and emergency management system integrators in the U.S. and Europe, according to the announcement.

Enghouse Holdings is a subsidiary of Canada-based Enghouse Systems Limited, which sells enterprise software to contact centers and the video communications, healthcare, telecom, public safety and transit markets.

“I am pleased with the acquisition by Enghouse, seeing it as a great opportunity to expand the company’s reach while ensuring its innovative legacy continues,” says Alan Pound, chairman and founder of Aculab.

CEO Ladan Baghai-Ravary says combining the two companies will create synergies.

“Aculab’s team and products expand our existing gateway business, adds a CPaaS solution, and several AI enabled products to the Enghouse Interactive’s product portfolio,” said Steve Sadler, Chairman & CEO of Enghouse.

What will become of Aculab’s work on developing voice biometrics systems for automobiles remains to be seen.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Enghouse Interactive contracted Veridas to provide biometric authentication to its clientele in 2022.

The deal extends a run of acquisitions in biometrics and digital identity during the month of December, including LexisNexis’ takeover of IDVerse, SecureAuth picking up continuous biometric authentication startup SessionGuard, Dentity buying Trinsic’s decentralized identity platform, and cryptographic accountability developer Modulus Labs joining World ID “contributor” Tools for Humanity.

