New BigBear CEO, executives at Socure, Alcatraz, Pindrop, and Vouched

BigBear.ai has appointed Kevin McAleenan as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors effective January 15, 2025. McAleenan is succeeding Mandy Long who will step down as CEO and from the Board of Directors, transitioning to serve as a Company advisor.

McAleenan previously served as BigBear.ai’s President and has significant government and business experience working with U.S. national security agencies, including serving as Acting Secretary of the DHS during the first Trump administration before founding Pangiam, which was bought by BigBear.ai in 2024. Prior to Pangiam, McAleenan was Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Socure adds three new execs to leadership team

Socure has expanded its leadership team with three new appointments. These are Krisan Nichani to be head of product strategy; Josh Simpson for head of customer success for account management, technical support, technical account management, and; Brian Angelson for head of growth: big tech, gaming and emerging markets.

Nichani has over 15 years of experience in compliance and risk management and served as general manager of compliance and chief risk officer at Sardine/Sonar. He will drive product strategy and development, among other responsibilities.

Simpson joins Socure from Forter, where he was VP of Global Delivery, and he has been charged with bringing AI into Socure’s support organization. Finally, Angelson also served at Forter previously and will now oversee Socure’s expansion across key sectors and spearhead GTM strategies.

Alcatraz appoints CRO, VP marketing

Alcatraz AI has announced the appointments of Rick Nee as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and Patrick Merfert as the company’s next Vice President (VP) of Marketing .

With more than 15 years of sales experience, Nee joins Alcatraz AI to execute the company’s sales strategy. Nee’s data center expertise is expected to contribute substantially as the company looks to expand its presence in this sector in 2025.

Merfert joins Alcatraz AI most recently from Prove Identity, where he served as Vice President of Product Marketing, helping scale the company’s annual recurring revenue beyond $100M and a $1B+ valuation. Merfert brings considerable experience and identity and security-based technology marketing knowledge to Alcatraz AI’s leadership team with more than 15 years of experience as a technology marketing leader, venture capital investor, and strategy consultant, working across several startups from pre-revenue to pre-IPO.

Pindrop adds three from Microsoft/Nuance

Pindrop has brought on three new hires from Microsoft/Nuance. The voice biometrics specialist is continuing its strategic expansion in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and has announced Tom Benwell is leading the charge as General Manager of EMEA. Adam Shearn is the new lead Solutions Engineer for EMEA and Alex Myatt has joined the team as Global Account Director.

Vouched names new VP of Business Development

Tom Donlea has joined Vouched as Vice President of Business Development. Donlea was previously a Partner at Allyiz, and VP and GM, APAC with Ekata, which was purchased by Mastercard in 2021.

