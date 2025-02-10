AI agents spark musings on identity, payments and wallets

AI agents continue to attract attention, including in the digital identity industry, which sees an opportunity for innovation. Their importance is being heralded by companies such as biometrics-based digital identity project World, formerly known as Worldcoin, chip maker Nvidia, decentralized identity provider Nuggets, as well as Chat GPT creator OpenAI.

AI agents are commonly considered software entities designed to autonomously carry out tasks in pursuit of specific goals set by humans. OpenAI’s Operator, for instance, is an agent that can perform tasks on the web browser.

The launch of the AI agent, however, has also underscored the need for critical identity and payment infrastructure as the Operator leaves high friction points for consumers, including requiring the user to log in and confirm payments and high-stakes decisions, according to Priscilla Russo, a University of Stanford MBA candidate.

OpenAI has many reasons for introducing these friction points. A more hidden reason, however, is that identity infrastructure is “a mess” and has not been able to keep pace with the rapid development of AI agents.

“We need strong integrations between AI agents and our existing identity infrastructure for the full potential of AI agents to actualize. Just as advanced fraud prevention helped establish trust between buyers and sellers in the early days at PayPal, so too will a robust identity infrastructure build trust with AI agents,” Russo writes on LinkedIn.

AI agents could, for example, achieve much more when it comes to analyzing payment data, says Jamie Smith, CEO and founder of advisory firm Customer Futures. It could not only calculate last month’s expenditures or cancel unnecessary subscriptions but also give financial suggestions, such as where a user should take his family on holiday.

“The thing I’m excited about is AI agents becoming the killer app for digital wallets because now I can actually not only have the data, but I can act on it,” Smith said during a Masters of Privacy podcast.

Including AI agents in organization workflows will also bring identity and access management challenges. The software will need to have enough access to data to make useful decisions but within strictly defined boundaries, notes Anne Bailey, senior analyst at KuppingerCole.

“Unlike human identities, AI agents often operate autonomously and may refer to sensitive data or interact with secure systems in order to achieve their assigned goals,” Bailey says in a blog post. “Managing their access effectively requires a paradigm shift, as human-oriented IAM methods can leave AI agents over-provisioned and create security risks.”

To have the appropriate level of auditability and explainability, the AI agent must have a distinct identity. The solution will require a crossover between AI and access management (IAM) and KuppingerCole’s Identity Fabric that could help that.

