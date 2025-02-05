FB pixel

Financial inclusion fintech signs AuthID for remote onboarding, authentication

| Masha Borak
Biometric identity verification and authentication firm AuthID has landed a new customer – microlending platform Salus which focuses on providing services to underprivileged communities.

Salus will incorporate AuthID’s remote onboarding and authentication tools with existing automated underwriting and data analysis to allow more of their unbanked clients to access loans. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based fintech has partnered with credit unions to provide credit for lower-income, typically younger adults without prime credit scores.

“We are thrilled to add Salus to our portfolio of customers whose mission in life is to serve individuals who struggle with traditional banking processes,” says Rhon Daguro, CEO of AuthID. “We also recognize that they need to quickly and accurately onboard as many legitimate applicants as possible while deflecting any criminals, deepfakes and frauds who might try to take advantage of their services.”

In November, Denver-based AuthID revised its revenue guidance for the full year 2024 down to between US$800,000 and US$900,000. During the last months of 2024, the company made deals with companies such as Berify and Turbocheck as well as a US$10 million multi-year agreement with an unnamed AI company working in India.

The company also joined the Accountable Digital Identity Association (ADI Association).

