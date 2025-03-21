Eventual short-term FEMA contract to standardize, strengthen security systems

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Office of the Chief Security Officer (OCSO) intends to issue a short-term, two-year competitive Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) or other contract vehicle under a FEMA Security Enterprise Services and National Maintenance Acquisition (SESNMA) contract, which is designed to provide comprehensive security infrastructure services across all FEMA-operated facilities.

FEMA issued a request for information regarding the eventual SESNMA contract, but noted that “no award will be made from this sources sought notice.”

The initiative focuses on maintaining, modernizing, standardizing, and integrating security measures at FEMA headquarters, regional offices, and leased or owned properties nationwide. The contract is managed by the OCSO and emphasizes compliance with federal security regulations and industry best practices.

A critical component of the contract is the implementation and maintenance of integrated Electronic Security Systems (ESS), which encompass a broad range of security technologies that work together to provide a cohesive and responsive security posture. ESS includes several key systems that are vital for safeguarding FEMA facilities, personnel, and assets.

The Physical Access Control System (PACS) is a cornerstone of the ESS framework, ensuring that only authorized individuals can access secured areas. This system regulates entry through doors, gates, and traffic-control barriers using a combination of credential-based authentication, biometric verification, and anti-passback measures.

The system also includes visitor management features that allow for temporary access control, ensuring that visitors are monitored and authorized appropriately. PACS is designed to integrate seamlessly with FEMA’s broader security network, incorporating card readers, push-button switches, alarm interfaces, and tamper-protected components.

Another essential component of ESS is the Intrusion Detection System (IDS), which continuously monitors facilities for unauthorized entry, movement, or tampering. IDS consists of motion detectors, door and window contacts, glass-break sensors, tamper-proof switches, and perimeter detection technologies.

The system is capable of triggering alarms and automatically notifying security personnel in the event of a breach. All IDS components must comply with Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 1076 and UL 2050 standards.

The Video Surveillance System (VSS) provides real-time and recorded video monitoring of FEMA facilities and includes Internet Protocol cameras, video management software, and secure data storage solutions that support forensic analysis and threat assessment. Cameras are strategically placed to monitor perimeters, entry points, hallways, parking areas, and sensitive locations such as server rooms and data centers. VSS is designed to integrate with other ESS components to allow security operators to correlate access control events and intrusion alarms with visual footage for rapid incident response.

FEMA also employs a Security Operations Center (SOC) collaboration and visualization system to centralize security management. This system allows security personnel to monitor and analyze data from multiple ESS components in real time. The SOC integrates with AI and Machine Learning technologies to identify suspicious patterns, automate threat detection, and provide predictive security analytics. This capability enhances FEMA’s ability to respond proactively to emerging threats.

A critical feature of the ESS is its interoperability and scalability. All components are designed to communicate over a secure, high-speed network using open architecture protocols that facilitate integration with FEMA’s broader IT infrastructure. The system supports cross-regional data sharing, centralized policy enforcement, and automated reporting, ensuring that security operations are consistent across all FEMA locations.

FEMA’s ESS must comply with federal cybersecurity mandates, including the Federal Information Security Management Act, Homeland Security Presidential Directive 12, and National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publications. The system undergoes regular cybersecurity assessments, vulnerability scans, and compliance audits to maintain its integrity.

Maintenance and support for ESS include preventive maintenance, emergency repairs, system upgrades, and lifecycle replacements. The contractor will be responsible for ensuring that all components remain fully operational, with minimal downtime. Preventive maintenance involves regular firmware updates, hardware inspections, performance testing, and data integrity checks. In the event of a system failure, the contractor must provide a 24/7 emergency response, with a required four-hour resolution window for critical issues.

ESS also includes security screening control systems which encompass personnel, vehicle, cargo, and parcel screening technologies. This includes X-ray scanners, magnetometers, explosive detection systems, and radiation detection devices that are deployed at FEMA entry points and high-security areas. The contractor will be responsible for ensuring these systems are properly calibrated and maintained for optimal performance.

To support FEMA’s evolving security needs, the ESS contract incorporates full lifecycle systems engineering which involves the design, testing, integration, and continuous improvement of security technologies. The contractor is required to conduct site surveys, risk assessments, and security compliance evaluations to ensure ESS deployments align with FEMA’s security objectives. New ESS components must be compatible with existing infrastructure, and any new installations must undergo rigorous acceptance testing before being brought online.

FEMA also maintains a centralized Security Enterprise System database where all ESS-related data, including access logs, security alerts, and system health reports, are stored and analyzed. The contractor is responsible for managing database integrity, backup procedures, and data redundancy to ensure continuous availability.

To ensure compliance with ESS standards, all contractor personnel must hold an active Top-Secret security clearance as they will have administrative access to secure applications, servers, and facilities. The contract specifies that all program managers, systems administrators, and field technicians must possess relevant certifications, such as Certified Systems Engineer ICAM PACS, Certified Information Systems Security Professional, and Physical Security Information Management certification.

FEMA said the SESNMA contract will ensure that its electronic security systems remain state-of-the-art, providing continuous monitoring, rapid threat detection, and seamless operational efficiency across all agency locations.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | cybersecurity | identity verification | RFI | tender | U.S. Government