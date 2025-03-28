InfoCert liveness passes CLR Cert tests for PAD, injection attack detection

FB pixel

| Chris Burt
InfoCert has received certificates of conformity to the international standards for biometric Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) and Injection Attack Detection (IAD), each at the substantial level, from CLR Labs’ CLR Cert. The company is the first to be confirmed for compliance to both standards, according to the announcement.

The compliance tests carried out by CLR Cert were based on the CEN/TS 18099 standard for biometric data injection attack detection and the ISO/IEC 19989-3 standard for biometric presentation attack detection. InfoCert was also tested to the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard seen more often in PAD testing by French cybersecurity conformity assessment body LSTI.

InfoCert is part of Italy’s Tinexta Group, and is one of Europe’s largest Qualified Trust Service Providers, according to the announcement. The company offers liveness detection as part of its portfolio of technologies for digital identity and biometric onboarding. InfoCert is also one of the leading providers of Italy’s digital ID, SPID.

“Infocert Liveness becomes the first liveness detection solution to obtains a certificate of conformity on both Presentation Attack Detection and Injection Attack Detection at the Substantial Level,” says CLR Cert Director Christian Croll. “We are honored that InfoCert has selected CLR Cert, the department of Cabinet Louis Reynaud -CLR Labs in charge of the certification of conformity.”

Fabrizio Leoni, head of service innovation, R&D, and open innovation with InfoCert, says reaching the “substantial” level of identity proofing demonstrates the company’s readiness to meet the “LoIP extended” definition in ETSI 119 461 v2.1.1, which was published in February.

CLR Cert and the new IAD standard

The CLR Cert program was launched in October to provide a comprehensive suite of testing and compliance confirmation services for biometrics and digital identity standards.

European biometric data injection attack detection standard CEN/TS 18099 standard was published in January, and is the starter document for ISO/IEC 25456, which is currently in development.

The first compliance certificate issued under the standard was awarded by CLR Labs to Unissey near the end of 2024.

