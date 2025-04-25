FB pixel

AuthID joins Secure Technology Alliance, Idemia exec named secretary

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
AuthID joins Secure Technology Alliance, Idemia exec named secretary
 

Biometric identity verification and authentication firm AuthID has announced it has joined the Secure Technology Alliance (STA). The industry association is focused on promoting security and privacy in various sectors, including payments, identity, access, healthcare, mobile and IoT.

The company’s chief product officer Erick Soto said that AuthID task in the organization will be to help the development of best practices and standards for secure authentication.

“Our membership with the STA represents a significant step forward in our commitment to enhancing data protection and user privacy,” he says.

Earlier this month, the STA presented its 2025 and 2026 Executive Committee, naming Idemia’s Francine Dubois as its secretary. Dubois is the company’s Vice President of Indirect Sales and Global Partnerships.

Jack Jania, vice president of Product Management at credit card issuing company CPI Card Group, was named Chair, while the position of Vice-Chair was handed to Soumya Chakrabarty, executive vice president for North America Product Management at payment company JCB International.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Keyo’s palm scanning device now half smaller and even more versatile

The palm payments market has been estimated to be worth US$68.4 million in 2024 and will continue to rise. By…

 

MOSIP explains how its integration with OpenG2P facilitates social protection services

MOSIP says that with robust and dynamic digital ID systems, governments can effectively intervene to bring assistance to people suffering…

 

Kantara welcomes Proof executives

The Kantara Initiative has welcomed a new member of its Board of Directors. Renée Hunter, Proof’s general counsel, corporate secretary…

 

EU inches towards gradual rollout of biometric border controls

The EU’s biometric Entry-Exit System is set for a 180 day rollout after Members of European Parliament on the Civil…

 

New Zealand seeks selfie guidance, liveness capabilities for biometric capture

New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) is looking for new face biometrics capture technology that delivers better quality images…

 

UK online child safety rules finalized by Ofcom ahead of July deadline

New rules have been set for protecting UK children from online harms with the publication of the Protection of Children…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events