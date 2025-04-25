AuthID joins Secure Technology Alliance, Idemia exec named secretary

Biometric identity verification and authentication firm AuthID has announced it has joined the Secure Technology Alliance (STA). The industry association is focused on promoting security and privacy in various sectors, including payments, identity, access, healthcare, mobile and IoT.

The company’s chief product officer Erick Soto said that AuthID task in the organization will be to help the development of best practices and standards for secure authentication.

“Our membership with the STA represents a significant step forward in our commitment to enhancing data protection and user privacy,” he says.

Earlier this month, the STA presented its 2025 and 2026 Executive Committee, naming Idemia’s Francine Dubois as its secretary. Dubois is the company’s Vice President of Indirect Sales and Global Partnerships.

Jack Jania, vice president of Product Management at credit card issuing company CPI Card Group, was named Chair, while the position of Vice-Chair was handed to Soumya Chakrabarty, executive vice president for North America Product Management at payment company JCB International.

Article Topics

authID | biometrics | digital identity | IDEMIA | Secure Technology Alliance