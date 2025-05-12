Cake is Vietnam’s first digital bank to pass iBeta Level 2 PAD test

Cake Digital Bank has become the first digital-only bank in Southeast Asia to pass iBeta’s test for detecting sophisticated face biometric presentation attacks under the ISO standard.

Vietnam’s Cake Digital Bank and its Cake by VPBank Face Authen — a face biometric and anti-spoofing solution — was found to be in compliance with a Level 2 test based on the ISO 30107-3 Biometric Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) Standard.

“Achieving the highest international ISO standard for facial biometrics with a solution developed entirely in-house by our Vietnamese engineering team is a remarkable milestone for Cake,” said Nguyễn Hữu Quang, CEO of Cake Digital Bank.

Developed in-house by Cake’s team of engineers, Cake Face Authen uses Passive Liveness Detection to verify a user’s identity. In testing with presentation attacks, iBeta found both the Attack Presentation Classification Error Rate (APCER) and the Bona Fide Presentation Classification Error Rate (BPCER) was zero percent, according to the announcement.

Currently, more than 15 million people in Vietnam use Cake Face Authen and the technology aligns with stringent security requirements from the State Bank of Vietnam, which since July 2024 has mandated financial institutions to implement end-to-end biometric verification for digital transactions.

Vietnamese digital banks including Techcombank and Vietcombank have quickly integrated facial recognition to comply with the mandate.

Cake is one of only five banking, financial services and insurance organizations in Vietnam to be compliant with ISO 30107-3 for face biometrics to iBeta’s Level 2. The company passed a Level 1 assessment from iBeta last July. Cake was also an early adopter of the FIDO2 passwordless authentication standard.

iBeta was among the independent testing labs that provided feedback on the role of PAD testing in assessing biometric liveness detection technologies for the 2025 Face Liveness Market Analysis & Buyer’s Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence.

