DHS invites comments on new biometric sensor performance studies

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is inviting public comments on a proposed information collection initiative that is aimed at evaluating emerging biometric technologies.

Led by DHS’s Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM), the initiative seeks to enhance the department’s capabilities in identity verification and national security. The public comment period is open until June 4, allowing stakeholders to provide input on the proposed data collection activities

This notice, published in the Federal Register, follows a prior 60-day comment period initiated on July 25, 2024, during which DHS received one comment.

“While continuing to improve its biometric services, OBIM has identified a need to understand the performance of new sensors and data emerging from these sensors,” DHS said. “This understanding is crucial for advancing standards development and threshold guidance, as continuously evolving technologies impact the performance of the operational biometric matchers leveraged by the OBIM biometric repository.”

Established in 2013 from the former US-VISIT program, OBIM serves as DHS’s lead entity for biometric identity management services. Its responsibilities include operating the Automated Biometric Identification System (IDENT), the department’s primary biometric repository. IDENT stores and processes various biometric modalities such as fingerprints, facial images, and iris scans, supporting DHS components and other federal, state, and local agencies in identity verification and threat assessment.

The proposed information collection aims to evaluate the performance of emerging biometric technologies to enhance OBIM’s services and advance standards development. By understanding how new sensors and data impact the performance of biometric matchers, OBIM seeks to improve the accuracy and reliability of identity verification processes.

“The primary objective of the studies and use of information technology is to compare the performance of biometric sensors,” DHS explained. “Specifically, understanding the parameters that impact the quality of biometric image collection, which in turn, impacts the performance of downstream comparison algorithms.

The initiative involves collaboration with academic and research institutions, including the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and DHS’s Science and Technology Directorate.

OBIM plans to conduct several small-scale human research studies focusing on various biometric modalities, including face, fingerprint, palm print, iris, and voice. These studies aim to assess the quality of biometric image collection and its impact on the performance of downstream comparison algorithms.

By evaluating the current state of biometric capture technologies and anticipating future developments, OBIM intends to inform research and development efforts, interoperability standards, and threshold guidance.

DHS said “these OBIM studies support relevant biometrics collection projects so that OBIM can collaborate with performers to take on various biometric collection projects that will help to understand biometric collection device performance in various operational settings. These performers include academic and other research centers to design and execute studies that involve collection of different biometrics depending on the need and/or research question.

Since OBIM operates and maintains the DHS biometric repository responsible for storing, sharing, and matching of different types of biometrics, it is imperative that OBIM understand biometric collection device performance so that we are better able to do the sharing and comparing portion of our homeland security mission.”

The assessments will utilize emerging commercial off-the-shelf sensors such as contactless fingerprint scanners, facial recognition systems, and mobile collection devices. These technologies are expected to reduce the hygienic burden associated with traditional contact-based methods, enable simultaneous collection of multiple biometrics, and facilitate mobile data collection, thereby improving the efficiency and user experience of biometric enrollment processes.

DHS says OBIM’s initiative reflects the department’s commitment to advancing biometric technologies to enhance national security and public safety. By engaging with research partners and the public, OBIM aims to ensure that its biometric systems remain effective, reliable, and aligned with evolving technological capabilities.

DHS said that the outcomes of these assessments are expected to inform future strategies for biometric data collection, storage, and analysis, contributing to the development of robust identity management solutions.

OBIM emphasizes that the studies will be designed to minimize the burden on participants and to ensure clear guidance for all parties involved, including small businesses. No requests will be made that could prohibit the participation of small entities, and efforts will be made to streamline processes and limit time commitments.

The collected data will be managed in accordance with existing DHS privacy policies and system of records notices, including the DHS/ALL-041 External Biometric Records System of Records and the DHS/ALL-043 Enterprise Biometric Administrative Records System of Records. These frameworks provide coverage for the collection, storage, and sharing of biometric information, ensuring that data handling complies with legal and privacy requirements.

The Office of Management and Budget OMB is particularly interested in public comments that evaluate the necessity and utility of the proposed information collection, assess the accuracy of the agency’s burden estimates, suggest ways to enhance the quality and clarity of the information collected, and propose methods to minimize the burden on respondents through the use of technology or other means.

To submit comments, interested parties should visit www.reginfo.gov/public/do/PRAMain and select “Currently under 30-day Review—Open for Public Comments,” or use the search function to locate the specific information collection. Comments will be accepted until June 4.

