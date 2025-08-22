Moca Networks streamlines Web3 onboarding with VCs for 6.2M Turkish gamers

Animoca Brands’ Moca Network, which is building a global, chain-agnostic decentralized identity infrastructure, has partnered with Oyunfor, a Turkish digital gaming marketplace.

The collaboration will see Moca Network’s AIR Kit SDK integrated into the Oyunfor platform, enabling over 6.2 million Turkish gamers to access personalized rewards and streamlined Web3 onboarding through verifiable credentials.

“We are excited to collaborate with Oyunfor to onboard millions of Turkish gamers to the next generation of digital identity and interoperability will allow gamers to enjoy benefits that extend beyond their usual gaming experiences,” says Kenneth Shek, project lead at Moca Network.

With AIR Kit, Oyunfor plans to launch advanced applications featuring smart accounts and identity modules. These tools will allow users to manage a unified digital identity and unlock tailored benefits such as activity-based incentives, purchase discounts and MOCA token rewards. The credentials issued will also be interoperable across the wider Moca Network ecosystem, extending their utility to other partner platforms.

“As a platform that reaches millions of gamers in the Middle East, we place great importance on making a difference in digital identity and data security,” says Mehmet Dumanoğlu, CEO of Oyunfor. “Through this strategic collaboration with Moca Network, our users will not only enhance their in-game experiences but also have the opportunity to protect and take ownership of their own digital identities.”

This partnership supports Moca Network’s broader mission to expand the Moca Chain ecosystem. It follows the deployment of AIR Kit in South Korea’s OK Cashbag rewards program, which serves 28 million verified users. Animoca Brands’ Moca Chain, launched by the Moca Foundation, is a Layer 1 blockchain that offers control of digital identities.

Digital identity and video gaming is a growing trend with companies such as Creds, Youverse, World and PlaySafe ID working the nascent space, with external factors such as increased age assurance and regulation, such as the UK’s Online Safety Act, prominent influences.

