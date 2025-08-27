FB pixel

New Keyo CEO to lead palm biometrics business into new markets

| Masha Borak
Palm biometrics technology firm Keyo has named a new CEO to lead expansion into key industries such as healthcare, retail, hospitality and the workplace. Rudy Dajie took over the helm of the San Francisco-based company this week with plans to develop next-generation hardware and AI software as well as fraud protection products.

Keyo says that Dajie brings a track record of scaling regulated, precision-critical businesses.

The executive is joining the firm after selling Apothecare Pharmacy LLC, a Massachusetts-based institutional pharmacy that prepares prescribed medications. The entrepreneur founded the startup in 2012 and has been running it as CEO and Partner.

Keyo offers palm biometrics for identity verification, payments, check-in, attendance, ticketing and other use cases. The platform combines palm prints with subdermal vein mapping and liveness checks.

“Generative AI has changed the threat landscape; surface-feature biometrics alone are no longer enough,” says Dajie. “Keyo’s multi-modal palm approach measures what can’t be faked on a screen – subdermal vein patterns paired with surface prints and real-time liveness –to deliver identity that is private, contactless, and dependable at scale.”

The firm released its latest palm scanner in April, which is 50 percent smaller than its previous device. The device offers 1:N matching with a False Rejection Rate (FRR) of 0.01 percent and a False Acceptance Rate (FAR) of 0.0000032 percent.

One of Kayo’s most recent partnerships was in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where it participated in the introduction of a digital payment platform called MainMoney with Al.Tech.

