FB pixel

Partnership formed to integrate MOSIP digital ID with health information platform

University of Oslo and IIIT Bangalore explore linking DPGs
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  ID for All
Partnership formed to integrate MOSIP digital ID with health information platform
 

The Health Information Systems Programme (HISP) Centre at the University of Oslo (UiO) has teamed up with the International Institute for Information Technology (IIIT), Bangalore, to explore how two leading open-source platforms, DHIS2 and MOSIP, can be integrated. Both systems are considered digital public goods (DGPs) that underpin national information architectures and enable efficient public sector data management and service delivery.

DHIS2, developed and maintained by HISP UiO, functions as the national health management information system in more than 75 countries. Health ministries and stakeholders employ the unified platform for managing data across multiple health programs, from broad population metrics down to individual records. Beyond health, a growing number of governments also leverage DHIS2 to oversee education, agriculture and other public sector initiatives.

MOSIP offers modular, open-source technology for building and managing national digital identity systems. To date, 11 countries have adopted MOSIP at national scale, using its flexible architecture to establish or upgrade their identity frameworks.

Over the next six months, with funding from the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad), the partners will exchange technical expertise, map data models and integration capabilities, and co-design an interoperability blueprint complete with draft interface specifications. They will also outline a minimum viable technical approach for a prototype and share findings with both the DHIS2 and MOSIP communities.

Should the exploratory phase prove feasibility, the collaboration will move into a second phase focused on building a production-ready solution. By linking health management data with robust digital identity systems, the joint project aims to offer governments worldwide a standards-based pathway for more connected, responsive public services.

DHIS2 won a 2025 Future of Government Award in the open-source category, in which MOSIP was also recognized.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Biometrics Institute calls for clearer FRT standards in Australia

Australia’s current guidance on facial recognition lacks clear definitions, nuance and risk differentiation when it comes to different applications, which…

 

Aviation giant tenders contract for extensible digital identity platform

Singaporean air cargo and aviation catering company SATS has issued a tender for a next-generation Single Digital Identity (SDI) platform…

 

Dermalog Jenetric brings mobile palm biometrics scanner to US forensic market

A mobile palm biometrics scanner from Dermalog Jenetric will be introduced to the U.S. market at a forensics conference next…

 

Clandestine facial recognition searches of civil databases by UK police surge

UK police have been allowed to search the nation’s passport and immigration databases since at least 2020, and Big Brother…

 

NZ planning digital ID trust framework register tender for end of August

A tender will soon launch for digital identity, IT or cybersecurity provider to supply and implement a trust framework register…

 

ICE’s biometric surveillance reach expands with BI2 iris scanning tech

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing to acquire advanced iris biometric systems from Bi² Technologies through a sole-source…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS