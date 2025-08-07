Partnership formed to integrate MOSIP digital ID with health information platform

The Health Information Systems Programme (HISP) Centre at the University of Oslo (UiO) has teamed up with the International Institute for Information Technology (IIIT), Bangalore, to explore how two leading open-source platforms, DHIS2 and MOSIP, can be integrated. Both systems are considered digital public goods (DGPs) that underpin national information architectures and enable efficient public sector data management and service delivery.

DHIS2, developed and maintained by HISP UiO, functions as the national health management information system in more than 75 countries. Health ministries and stakeholders employ the unified platform for managing data across multiple health programs, from broad population metrics down to individual records. Beyond health, a growing number of governments also leverage DHIS2 to oversee education, agriculture and other public sector initiatives.

MOSIP offers modular, open-source technology for building and managing national digital identity systems. To date, 11 countries have adopted MOSIP at national scale, using its flexible architecture to establish or upgrade their identity frameworks.

Over the next six months, with funding from the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad), the partners will exchange technical expertise, map data models and integration capabilities, and co-design an interoperability blueprint complete with draft interface specifications. They will also outline a minimum viable technical approach for a prototype and share findings with both the DHIS2 and MOSIP communities.

Should the exploratory phase prove feasibility, the collaboration will move into a second phase focused on building a production-ready solution. By linking health management data with robust digital identity systems, the joint project aims to offer governments worldwide a standards-based pathway for more connected, responsive public services.

DHIS2 won a 2025 Future of Government Award in the open-source category, in which MOSIP was also recognized.

digital identity | digital public goods | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | open source