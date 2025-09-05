FB pixel

iBeta confirms Level 2 PAD compliance for HID, FPT IS, TransUnion, Private Identity

Identy, Chunghwa Telecom, Iris ID pass Level 1 tests
| Stephen Mayhew
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Liveness Detection
A wave of new biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) evaluations based on the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard by iBeta Quality Assurance have resulted in new compliance confirmations for a handful of companies. HID stands prominent among them with its multi-spectral imaging cameras demonstrating Level 2 compliance.

HID’s U.ARE.U allowed zero successful attacks in 750 attempts with mid-level presentation attack instruments (PAIs). More sophisticated attacks like those assessed in Level 2 have become more common, the company says in a blog post, prompting the industry to turn to more rigorous PAD tests to show they can meet the raised stakes.

The observation aligns with those of iBeta Director of Biometrics Ryan Borgstrom and Deputy Director of Biometrics David Yambay in an interview with Biometric Update for the June launch of their Level 3 PAD compliance testing service.

HID says the level of performance reached by U.ARE.U shows that facial recognition can now deliver both user-friendly experiences and a high level of resistance to fraud. The company has also explored how to achieve those benefits in different real-world use cases and scenarios in a couple of recent posts.

A compliance confirmation letter for U.ARE.U’s Level 2 compliance is not yet posted to iBeta’s website, but a recent update revealed a number of companies that have passed liveness assessments.

PAD compliance confirmations

Private Identity, FPT IS, Chunghwa Telecom’s HiFace, Identy and TransUnion all received compliance letter from iBeta in August.

Vietnamese IT leader FPT IS had its FPT eID liveness detection confirmed compliant to Level 2. FPT is a development partner for Ho Chi Minh City’s Digital Citizen App, and passed a Level 1 test earlier this year.

TransUnion’s TruValidate Anti-Deepfake Liveness was confirmed compliant with a Level 2 test at the beginning of the month, following a partial Level 1 test in May.

Private Identity had its PrivateID Verify software confirmed compliant to Level 2 at the end of August, following Level 1 confirmation at the end of July.

Iris ID also received Level 1 PAD compliance confirmation for its iBar 600E scanner in July.

