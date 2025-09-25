FB pixel

MOSIP says fully aligned with UNDP’s DPI Safeguards initiative

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
MOSIP says fully aligned with UNDP’s DPI Safeguards initiative
 

The Modular Open-Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) says it effectively respects all the foundational safeguard principles recommended by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in supporting counties in the rollout of their national digital ID systems.

MOSIP says proof of this alignment lies in results of a recently conducted study titled “DPI Safeguards: Building a Safe and Inclusive Digital Future, How MOSIP Aligns with the Universal DPI Safeguards.”

The 51-page publication is written by four authors, three of which are from MOSIP and the other from a partner organization, Artha-India Research Advisors, which played a major role in the research.

“Our findings highlight strong convergence on foundational principles, including privacy protection, minimal data collection, and user control over personal information, underpinned by transparency, accountability, and active multi-stakeholder participation,” the MOSIP report’s executive summary reads.

In order to translate these principles into practice, the platform said it integrates capabilities such as differential privacy and zero-knowledge encryption to reinforce data security, while advancing interoperability and decentralization through its modular open-source architecture and contributions to global standards.

MOSIP’s foundational ID infrastructure is increasingly being adopted by countries around the world. As of this year, a total of 26 nations are either deploying a MOSIP-based digital ID on a full scale, or conducting a pilot, with a majority of the countries being in Africa.

“A preliminary mapping exercise shows that of the 43 recommendations across 9 principles of the Framework for technology providers, MOSIP’s platform, processes, and practices align with over 30,” the non-profit open-source platform declared.

Despite its safeguards compliance performance already showing a positive score, MOSIP pledged that it will continue to work with partners implementing digital ID programs based on its platform to “upgrading software to comply with global best practices and standards.”

It has also taken a number of forward-looking commitments in order to maintain and strengthen that adherence. Among other things, MOSIP has pledged to conduct regular third-party audits of its codebase and deployments to ensure accountability; expand its global community of developers, researchers, and civil society actors to co-create safeguard enhancements; support policy frameworks that uphold DPI safeguards, including data protection laws and ethical AI standards, as well as adhere to global standards for identity systems, ensuring compatibility and ethical data exchange across borders.

The UNDP’s DPI Safeguards Framework was discussed this week in New York when the 50-in-5 campaign held an event on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) to celebrate new milestones and welcome more members. The campaign aims to support 50 countries of the Global South in the implementation of safe, inclusive and interoperable DPI by 2028.

Last year, the UNDP organized an event in Nairobi, Kenya, to discuss ways of advancing the implementation of the DPI Safeguards agenda.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Russia’s state-backed WeChat copy launches digital ID

Russian state-backed ‘super app’ Max has launched a test version of its digital identity feature, designed to allow users to…

 

HID eyes Vietnam for biometric growth

HID Global is sharpening its focus on Vietnam’s fast-growing market with the launch of its latest face biometrics reader, HID…

 

Reusable ID platform from Signicat unifies identity ahead of EUDI Wallet deadline

The EU Digital Identity Wallet scheme is set to transform how identity works in Europe, and Signicat is laying the…

 

Identity and Access Forum highlights role of wallets, standards in mDL evolution

The Secure Technology Alliance’s Identity and Access Forum (IAF) has released its seasonal market snapshot, which features fresh insights on…

 

Digital rights groups urge EU to implement AI Act according to schedule

A group of 31 digital rights organizations have urged the European Commission to ensure that the AI Act is implemented…

 

New Zealand takes stock of online age verification options

Age assurance is on New Zealand’s agenda as the country advances its digital identity system and the Trust Framework that…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS