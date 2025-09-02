FB pixel

OCR Studio introduces vehicle recognition software for industrial applications

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
OCR Studio introduces vehicle recognition software for industrial applications
 

OCR Studio has applied its computer vision and optical character recognition capabilities to release a license plate and VIN (vehicle identification number) recognition technology for businesses to use in automating vehicle processing.

Vehicle identification frequently takes place in challenging conditions for capturing visual data, the company says, including poor lighting, dust and extreme angles. OCR Studio says its vehicle recognition handles these challenges to detect VINs regardless of their placement, and license plates of all formats. The software runs on a range of devices, from personal devices like smartphones and tablets to surveillance cameras and toll terminals.

The new technology from OCR Studio captures all vehicle identification data within one second, whether the vehicle is travelling at speed, at night or in need of a clean, according to the company announcement. Data is handled on the capture device itself to avoid data security vulnerabilities and connectivity requirements.

The vehicle recognition capability has been built into the Industrial OCR software offered by OCR Studio to factories, warehouses, auto plants, repair shops, parking systems, shipping yards, and other industrial operations.

ID document recognition in focus at MWC Doha

OCR Studio will also present its AI-powered technologies for ID document recognition and data extraction at MWC Doha 2025, November 25 and 26.

Visitors to OCR Studio’s booth can explore the company’s ID scanners, including its new web browser-based tool for digital onboarding and KYC processes, as well as its Industrial OCR software.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Passkey defenders push back on cybersecurity vulnerability claims

Passkeys are the popular new thing in user authentication. The heralded replacement for passwords promises greater security and convenience. Companies…

 

New Zealand seeks Trust Framework Register provider, targeting February launch

New Zealand has launched a tender for a Trust Framework Register for the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) to manage…

 

NIST revision of SP 800-53 highlights rising stakes in patch, update security

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has finalized a major revision to its Security and Privacy Controls for…

 

Overseas Swiss gives the thumbs up to national e-ID Act

The Council of the Swiss Abroad has passed a resolution in favor of the new Electronic Identity Act, which will…

 

South African govt awards $28M biometrics contract to ‘faceless’ firm

South Africa’s Government Pensions Management Agency has apparently awarded a biometrics contract to a company that is in the process…

 

UK should follow Estonia’s lead in digital ID argues Labour politician

The UK is “behind the curve” and should follow the example of Estonia when it comes to digital identity, according…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events