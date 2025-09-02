OCR Studio introduces vehicle recognition software for industrial applications

OCR Studio has applied its computer vision and optical character recognition capabilities to release a license plate and VIN (vehicle identification number) recognition technology for businesses to use in automating vehicle processing.

Vehicle identification frequently takes place in challenging conditions for capturing visual data, the company says, including poor lighting, dust and extreme angles. OCR Studio says its vehicle recognition handles these challenges to detect VINs regardless of their placement, and license plates of all formats. The software runs on a range of devices, from personal devices like smartphones and tablets to surveillance cameras and toll terminals.

The new technology from OCR Studio captures all vehicle identification data within one second, whether the vehicle is travelling at speed, at night or in need of a clean, according to the company announcement. Data is handled on the capture device itself to avoid data security vulnerabilities and connectivity requirements.

The vehicle recognition capability has been built into the Industrial OCR software offered by OCR Studio to factories, warehouses, auto plants, repair shops, parking systems, shipping yards, and other industrial operations.

ID document recognition in focus at MWC Doha

OCR Studio will also present its AI-powered technologies for ID document recognition and data extraction at MWC Doha 2025, November 25 and 26.

Visitors to OCR Studio’s booth can explore the company’s ID scanners, including its new web browser-based tool for digital onboarding and KYC processes, as well as its Industrial OCR software.

