Ondato tightens KYC for regulated industries with the help of Vialet

Biometric verification provider Ondato is joining Lithuania-based payment platform Vialet in its plans to conquer the European online gambling market.

The duo has announced a joint onboarding and payment infrastructure for companies in regulated industries such as ecommerce and online gambling. Povilas Steikunas, Ondato’s vice president of Global Partnerships, says that the partnership focuses on creating a compliance framework for high-risk sectors.

“In industries like online gaming, confidence in identity verification is essential,” says Steikunas.

Ondato has been developing its biometric ID verification and age verification technology as more countries across the world attempt to regulate social and gambling platforms. The danger is not just that underage users could access inappropriate content: Identity theft and fraud, as well as compliance requirements such as the GDPR, anti-money laundering (AML) laws and rules against gambling addiction are also driving the changes.

The deal with Vialet comes just as the company expands its reach in the iGaming industry.

The company, owned by VIA SMS Group, recently announced a partnership with London-based Yaspa, which specializes in payments and account verification for iGaming operators and platforms across the UK and Europe. In March, Vialet also signed an agreement with fintech Contiant, offering iGaming merchants access to more financial tools.

biometrics | digital ID | ecommerce | gambling | identity verification | onboarding | Ondato