Registration for MOSIP Create digital ID hackathon 2nd edition underway

The second edition of the MOSIP Create initiative has started off with a call for registration scheduled to run from September 4 to October 1.

MOSIP Create is a key event of the open digital ID platform, introduced as a combined hackathon and mentorship program. It is built to support the development of innovative digital identity solutions using MOSIP’s core infrastructure as well as its Inji and eSignet platforms.

The program is open to digital ID and biometrics solutions providers, expert developers, organisations from the public and private sectors, MOSIP said in a LinkedIn post.

Once registration closes, all submissions form participants are expected in by December 1. Winners, to be chosen by an eminent external panel of experts, will have the chance to travel to the next edition of MOSIP Connect in February 2026. There’ll also have space to showcase their solution at MOSIP Create Discovery Solution area, get main stage spotlight and even awards and recognitions.

In the previous edition of MOSIP Create which was held online and described as successful, a good number of the participants were from MOSIP’s network of ecosystem partners. Participants can be from established technology companies, startups, or the broader commercial ecosystem

Throughout the period of the exercise, these participants will work in close collaboration with MOSIP experts to co-create and develop digital ID solutions which can be applied in real-world circumstances.

The idea is to create read-for-market digital public infrastructure (DPI) across various themes such as digital ID for service access, digital KYC for inclusive identity verification, digital ID for financial inclusion and credential facilitation.

“Designed for the broader commercial ecosystem and technology companies worldwide, MOSIP Create invites solution providers to develop and integrate their ready-to-market digital identity solutions with MOSIP,” the startup indicates.

It mentions that the “the programme encourages teams to leverage MOSIP’s open-source ID platform and products to refine their solutions for real-world use cases, aligned with the UN SDGs.

MOSIP Create is part of efforts by the identity platform to expand its ecosystem, strengthen collaboration with its global partners, and boost the impact in transforming lives through real-world digital ID deployments.

Credence ID and ROC are among the latest companies to join the MOSIP ecosystem partner lists.

