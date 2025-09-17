Trident raises $2.6M to support DR Congo’s digital ID rollout

The Singaporean company Trident which is implementing a national digital ID program in the Democratic Republic of Congo, known as DRC Pass, has announced a funding boost for the project to the tune of about $2.6 million.

The firm said it raised the funds thanks to a Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) financing and the proceeds will be “primarily used to support the expansion and commercialization” of the digital ID platform.

According to an announcement, broker-dealer Chaince Securities LLC, a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc, was the exclusive placement agent for the transaction.

Soon Huat Lim, founder, chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trident, commented after the transaction, stating that “this financing not only validates our strategic direction but also provides the resources to strengthen our global presence in digital identity and eKYC.”

DRC Pass was launched in June after the singing of the final agreement between the Congolese government and Trident.

The digital ID is part of a digital government project which the firm is also working to implement in one of Africa’s largest countries by both population and landmass.

DR Congo citizens are expected to download a “Tridentity” mobile application on their smartphone to be able to sign up to the DRCPass and have access to authorized government applications and websites, the company says.

Last month, the DRCPass was cited as an example of successful collaboration between Singapore and Africa in the domain of technology.

At the Africa Singapore Business Forum 2025, the country’s minister for Sustainability and the Environment, Grace Fu, said the digital ID “will enhance financial inclusion and improve public service delivery for over 110 million DRC citizens.”

She stated that the project is “a good example of how Singapore companies work with African partners to bridge the digital divide and promote financial inclusion.”

Article Topics

biometrics | Democratic Republic of Congo | digital ID | DRC Pass | identity management | Trident