FB pixel

Clear charts path from consumerization of biometrics to cross-sector platform

CEO talks turnarounds and adaptation on Office Hours podcast
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Clear charts path from consumerization of biometrics to cross-sector platform
 

Clear’s transition to a digital identity platform for many different services includes plans to launch more products this year than it has over the past decade, “probably.” CEO Caryn Seidman Becker said during a recent episode of the Office Hours: Business Edition podcast that the current period of “prolific product innovation,” is a result of “the seeds that we planted over the past few years.”

Seidman Becker recounts her experience as a junior analyst in risk arbitrage with a Wall Street firm in the 90s, and then hedge funds. During that time, she saw the potential in tech turnarounds, and following the market crash of 2008 became interested in the opportunities that could emerge from the downturn.

Clear ceased operating in June, 2009 after filing for bankruptcy, but Siedman Becker felt its use of biometrics offered an opportunity for subscriptions to a platform, rather than a discrete service, and bought and relaunched it in 2012.

Since then, the company has worked to pioneer “the consumerization of biometrics.”

Clear’s new products include its biometric eGates and the approval of its credentials as REAL ID. EnVe biometric “pods” with liveness detection rolled out last November. But they also extend beyond travel, with forays into healthcare, which Siedman Becker calls “pretty analog and fragmented,” business contracts and real estate.

Siedman Becker discussed Clear’s deal with Epic to bring face biometrics to healthcare, and how the loss of her husband to cancer two years ago has informed her perspective on the healthcare industry.

The lessons of adaptability that Siedman Becker learned on Wall Street applied to its long-ago transition away from cards as the consumer’s credential, but also apply to successful incumbents.

“You can’t have a network when you’re based on smart cards,” Siedman Becker points out. “Then we went to the cloud; then we were using fingerprints and eyes; now we’re using face; now we’re going to mobile; now we’re going international; now we’re doing enterprise identity and security.”

The conversation touched on how and who Clear hires, its plans in enterprise identity management and the potential for the company to help restore identity integrity to the world of dating apps.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Wicket rolls past 5M transactions, but competitors keep coming

Wicket’s Express Entry keeps gaining yardage. The company’s biometric ticketing system has been picked up for Ohio State University football…

 

UK digital ID bedeviled by details still unknown or unresolved

Arguments for, against and about the introduction of a mandatory digital ID in the UK are becoming more pointed as…

 

Luciditi and Yoti expand digital ID wallet network for interoperable age verification

Luciditi and Yoti have announced a digital identity interoperability agreement that creates a network of 7 million users across the…

 

New policy for digital identity trust framework integrates NIST, PKI frameworks

The CARIN Alliance has announced the publication of what it says is the nation’s first unified digital identity credential trust…

 

OpenID to allow accredited labs to offer their conformance tests

The OpenID Foundation (OIDF) will allow accredited laboratories and other organizations to offer its conformance tests with the service scheduled…

 

Estonia, Luxembourg, Czechia expecting full EES launch this weekend

Europe is preparing for the rollout of the biometric-based Entry-Exit System (EES) this Sunday, October 12th. On Tuesday, the EES–ETIAS…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events