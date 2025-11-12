Bangladesh strengthens data security in preparation for data exchange, digital ID

Bangladesh’s Council of Advisers have approved new rules aimed at enhancing the privacy, security, and ownership of citizens’ personal data as the country establishes a new data exchange platform and national digital ID.

The Personal Data Protection Ordinance, 2025, and the National Data Governance Ordinance, 2025, were approved on October 9.

They were notified by the law, justice, and parliamentary affairs ministry, signaling Bangladesh’s commitment to aligning with global data protection norms such as the EU’s GDPR and India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act while tailoring safeguards to its own socio-legal context.

To enable secure data exchange, a National Responsible Data Exchange (NRDEX) platform will be launched, allowing safe data sharing between government and private entities.

Additionally, a Unified Digital Identity system will allow citizens to access various government services with a single ID.

Across the Bay of Bengal, Sri Lanka has taken a similar path, upgrading its data protection laws as it sets up a national data exchange platform and digital ID system with support from their mutual neighbor India.

Data protection details

Citizens are recognized under the Personal Data Protection Ordinance as the rightful owners of their personal data. As such, it requires explicit consent for any data collection, storage, transfer, or use. The ordinance enables citizens’ rights to access, correct, delete, and limit automated decisions based on their data, emphasizing transparency and accountability in data handling.

For sensitive data, such as financial and health information, special protections are included, and additional safeguards are established for children, requiring parental consent for data processing and prohibiting targeted advertising aimed at minors. Violations of data security will result in administrative penalties and fines.

The National Data Governance Ordinance provides a basis to set up a national data management authority responsible for framing data policies, ensuring compliance, and managing complaints related to personal data. This authority will also maintain a National Source Code Repository to prevent vendor-lock situations and confirm accountability among data custodians and processors.

The approved laws are aimed at promoting investment and human rights while promoting cooperation in online business and technology trade, ultimately strengthening Bangladesh’s digital transformation.

