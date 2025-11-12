FB pixel

Bangladesh strengthens data security in preparation for data exchange, digital ID

| Duruthu Edirimuni Chandrasekera
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Bangladesh strengthens data security in preparation for data exchange, digital ID
 

Bangladesh’s Council of Advisers have approved new rules aimed at enhancing the privacy, security, and ownership of citizens’ personal data as the country establishes a new data exchange platform and national digital ID.

The Personal Data Protection Ordinance, 2025, and the National Data Governance Ordinance, 2025, were approved on October 9.

They were notified by the law, justice, and parliamentary affairs ministry, signaling Bangladesh’s commitment to aligning with global data protection norms such as the EU’s GDPR and India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act while tailoring safeguards to its own socio-legal context.

To enable secure data exchange, a National Responsible Data Exchange (NRDEX) platform will be launched, allowing safe data sharing between government and private entities. 

Additionally, a Unified Digital Identity system will allow citizens to access various government services with a single ID.

Across the Bay of Bengal, Sri Lanka has taken a similar path, upgrading its data protection laws as it sets up a national data exchange platform and digital ID system with support from their mutual neighbor India.

Data protection details

Citizens are recognized under the Personal Data Protection Ordinance as the rightful owners of their personal data. As such, it requires explicit consent for any data collection, storage, transfer, or use. The ordinance enables citizens’ rights to access, correct, delete, and limit automated decisions based on their data, emphasizing transparency and accountability in data handling.

For sensitive data, such as financial and health information, special protections are included, and additional safeguards are established for children, requiring parental consent for data processing and prohibiting targeted advertising aimed at minors. Violations of data security will result in administrative penalties and fines.

The National Data Governance Ordinance provides a basis to set up a national data management authority responsible for framing data policies, ensuring compliance, and managing complaints related to personal data. This authority will also maintain a National Source Code Repository to prevent vendor-lock situations and confirm accountability among data custodians and processors.

The approved laws are aimed at promoting investment and human rights while promoting cooperation in online business and technology trade, ultimately strengthening Bangladesh’s digital transformation.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Idemia NSS gets US cybersecurity certification for biometrics contracts with DoD

Idemia National Security Solutions says it is the first biometrics vendor to receive Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2,…

 

Suprema launches BioStar X, a unified AI security platform for enterprise-grade control

Suprema has unveiled BioStar X, which it considers its most advanced unified security platform to date. Designed to integrate biometric…

 

Switzerland starts legal consultations for biometric ID cards

The Swiss government is laying down the legal groundwork for the introduction of biometric identity cards by the end of…

 

SmartSea leverages SITA biometrics, AI verification to enhance maritime operations and safety

SmartSea has launched two digital platforms to support how crew movements and safety are managed in the maritime sector. Backed…

 

UK completes passport-free border trial with biometric e-gates

The UK has started testing a “contactless” border control system that allows British travelers to enter the country without showing…

 

Greece automatically issues remaining Personal Identification Numbers

Greece is completing the issuance of its new Personal Identification Number (PIN) by automatically assigning it to 5 million citizens…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS