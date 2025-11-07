Indicio joins NEC accelerator program with new investment

Decentralized identity company Indicio has received investment from NEC Corporation’s venture studio NEC X, which will support its participation in its accelerator program.

The NEC X’s Elev X! Boost program provides startups access to business resources, funding and technology, including biometric authentication from NEC. Indicio says it plans to use the investments to develop new applications in the field of travel, secure access management and AI.

“We see decentralization and​ ​verifiable digital identity as ​the​ ​​foundation ​for​ building the next era of the internet, and for scaling new digital markets and autonomous digital systems,” says Heather Dahl, the company’s CEO.

The Seattle-based firm has been working on implementing its decentralized identity verification, data sharing and reusable Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions in these areas.

Indicio is currently preparing to test digital travel credentials (DTCs) and cross-border use cases for the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet alongside its investor SITA. The duo is also collaborating on digital travel with the government of Aruba.

The company launched a new product this year designed to authenticate AI agents and joined the Nvidia Inception Program to develop its digital identity infrastructure for agentic AI.

“The abil​ity ​​to instantly​ ​authenticate any entity and share trusted data securely and in a privacy-preserving way ​​​​ will be a tremendously powerful ‘algorithm’ that synergizes economic growth​​, ​​business integration, and consumer trust,” adds Dahl. “It will also be critical to successfully deploying autonomous systems that use AI​​.​​”

In 2024, Indicio won a Constellation Research SuperNova Award for a project that allowed New Zealand farmers to store data on farm boundaries and greenhouse gas emissions, along with credentials like their farm ID. The company created a secure data-sharing ecosystem based on verifiable credentials alongside Anonyome.

