FB pixel

Nigerian postal service receives biometric devices from Korea to support NIN enrollment

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition  |  ID for All
Nigerian postal service receives biometric devices from Korea to support NIN enrollment
 

Enrollment for the National Identification Number (NIN) in Nigeria is set to get a boost, especially in difficult-to-reach areas, following the donation of 350 biometric devices to the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

NIPOST announced the handing over of the Android NIN enrolment devices, which are certified by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), recently by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

The donation is part of a KOICA project to support digital government in Nigeria, NIPOST said, adding that it comes “as a strategic contribution that will expand accessible NIN registration nationwide, especially in underserved communities.” The NIMC says it has already issued NINs to more than 121 million people, and there’s need for speed as a World Bank target has to be met by next year.

KOICA Nigeria office, in a post on its Facebook page, mentioned that the donation is aimed at increasing NIN enrollment ahead of the launch of a Government Service Portal (GPS), a digital government platform that will facilitate access to public services through NIN authentication.

“These devices will be crucial in helping Nigerians benefit from future government digital services,” KOICA said. Its country director, Eunsub Kim, stated that the devices are fully equipped with the necessary enrollment software, training, and deployment support.

The Agency had opened a tender for a contractor to supply the devices within KOICA’s Digital Governance Project (2022–2026) aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s digital government ecosystem. It is part of the Project for building foundations towards digital governance in Nigeria.

There is not public mention of which firm supplied the biometric enrollment devices.

The support by KOICA comes within the farework of bilateral collaboration between Nigeria and Korea, and will make NIPOST an important player in digital ID expansion in Nigeria.

Elsewhere in Ethiopia, the U.S., UK, Bahrain, and India postal services networks are increasingly playing major roles in facilitating access to digital identity services and financial inclusion.

Meanwhile, KOICA also has a reputation of supporting digital initiatives in other parts of the continent. Examples are its support for a digital procurement platform and civil registration reforms in Cameroon, as well as digital skills development for thousands of students in Ghana.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Indonesia plans major digital infrastructure investments to boost economy

Indonesia is planning to expand its investment in digital infrastructure as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s digital economy…

 

Online safety laws in US face powerful pushback from Big Tech’s legal avatars

If the age assurance regulations enacted around the globe in 2025 make for a sound metaphorical wave, the same cannot…

 

Persona and Paravision power Substack’s biometric age estimation

People visiting Substack from within the UK and Australia may find some content blocked or blurred out until they perform…

 

UK bill amendments propose highly effective age assurance for social media, VPNs

A group of House of Lords peers have tabled amendments that could have big implications for social media companies, VPN…

 

Clear releases digital ID based on US passports for TSA ID verification

Clear has announced the launch of Clear ID – according to a release, a free, mobile digital ID that allows…

 

UK MPs debate evolution of Online Safety Act, reject repeal petition

Just over 550,000 people in the UK signed a petition calling for the repeal of the Online Safety Act, prompting…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS