Seamfix revealed as developer of Benin’s biometric passport renewal app

Seamfix has been revealed as the developer of Benin’s self-service passport renewal app with face biometrics and liveness detection.

The company developed the ePass app in collaboration with Benin’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Direction de l’émigration et l’immigration (DEI) for use by Beninese citizens living abroad. ePass was initially launched in October, and is now available in more than 80 countries.

Benin’s government has been promoting the availability of the ePass app on the Google Play and Apple App stores, and its commitment to the delivery of renewed passports within four weeks on social media.

In addition to biometrics capture, the app provides secure identity document submission, online payment functions and application tracking throughout the submission and production process. Passports can also be delivered directly to applicants, so the entire process can be completed without traveling to an embassy.

The app is built on Seamfix’s GovSmart platform, through which it is integrated with Benin’s national ID and immigration systems. The integration enables real-time identity verification and strong data protection, according to a company announcement of its progress.

“With ePass, distance is no longer a barrier to trusted identification or access to essential government services,” says Seamfix Group CEO Chimezie Emewulu. “Our UK-based operations, with direct access to global banking and payment infrastructure, allow us to support governments and citizens seamlessly across Africa and globally. By eliminating the need for long-distance travel, time away from work or school, and extended embassy visits for biometric capture, ePass expands equal access to public services and reinforces every individual’s right to their identity.”

Benin’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the renewals process with the app typically takes about 15 minutes, and that its biometric capture capabilities comply with all international standards for passports.

A potential blueprint

Seamfix sees the early success of the app as an indication that the project could serve as a model for other African governments to deliver the same and related digital identity services, utilizing its GovSmart platform as a scalable foundation.

“GovSmart provides governments with a scalable foundation for secure digital service delivery,” says Seamfix COO Frank Atube. “The ePass deployment demonstrates how digital identity systems can be designed to meet national requirements while remaining secure, inclusive, and scalable. It shows that governments can modernize critical citizen services without compromising control, compliance, or future expansion.”

Seamfix raised $4.5 million in 2024 to expand the market reach of its digital identity services across Africa. CEO Emewulu discussed the potential impact on economies and people’s rights across the continent in an interview with Biometric Update in the wake of the funding announcement.

The company also recently announced that MTC Cote d-Ivoire registered 8 million SIM card subscribers in just 10 months using its biometric KYC platform BioSmart.

