FB pixel

South Korea’s AJ2 says iris biometrics natural successor to facial recognition

Higher accuracy, stronger privacy positions iris recognition for dominance
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Iris / Eye Recognition
South Korea’s AJ2 says iris biometrics natural successor to facial recognition
 

Long‑range iris recognition could rival facial recognition as the dominant biometric technology. That’s if AJ2 has anything to do with it.

South Korean company AJ2 is positioning iris biometrics as the next big shift in the industry, arguing that the technology offers both higher accuracy and stronger privacy protections.

At the Global Media Meet‑up in Seoul, AJ2 CEO Edward Jung touted iris biometrics as one of the most stable and difficult‑to‑forge human identifiers, reports Vietnam Plus. The iris develops at birth and remains largely unchanged throughout a person’s life. Irises are also highly unique with the chances of two people having identical patterns being extremely low.

This inherent stability, Jung argued, makes it a natural successor to facial recognition, which is increasingly vulnerable to environmental interference, regulatory pressure and AI‑driven spoofing.

AJ2 points to how the iris contains more than 170 independent identifying characteristics and can achieve accuracy rates of up to 99.99 percent. However, iris recognition has historically faced certain challenges. Early systems required users to stand close to a sensor, were expensive to deploy, and performed poorly outdoors or in bright light.

AJ2 says it has overcome these barriers by developing its own specialized cameras, IR LED modules, and proprietary AI algorithms. The company claims its system can capture irises at distances of one to three metres, even in sunny outdoor environments and even when users are wearing glasses. The technology is fully patented, according to the company.

AJ2’s long‑range iris modules are already being used at airports in the U.S. and Canada, where they have been integrated into security control systems, according to the report. The company is also participating in government biometric tenders in Singapore and preparing for large‑scale deployments in Mexico. Beyond border control, the technology is being tested for contactless payments, online identity verification and national ID systems.

As synthetic faces become easier to produce and harder to detect, facial recognition is facing a reckoning. However, biometric companies are leveraging algorithms and machine learning (what gets called “AI”) to fight AI-fuelled deepfakery. Fighting fire with fire, as it were.

But AJ2 argues that the iris is extremely difficult to replicate using AI‑generated imagery, making it an attractive option for institutions concerned about biometric spoofing. While this may be true, it may also be that demand for iris spoofing is limited. But this is not deterring the Korean firm as AJ2 says it aims to build an identification ecosystem containing more than 100 million registered irises.

In 2022, South Korea-based KT&C won government accreditation for a patented iris recognition solution that works at a meter’s (3.3 feet) distance. In the United States, iris recognition via a mobile app is being deployed by ICE for real-time identity verification from distances up to a meter.  The FBI NGI database has over 6 million iris biometric records as of November 2025.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

FAAA launches AML tool from FrankieOne for Australian financial advisors

The Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) has launched a client identity verification tool that will help financial advisors meet anti-money…

 

Dutch Research Council awards $11M for digital ID research

The Dutch Research Council has awarded a total of 9.5 million euro (US$11.1 million) to four projects focusing on the…

 

ICE’s use of CBP biometric surveillance app built on paper thin oversight

The document justifying Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) use of Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Mobile Fortify app is just…

 

Common ground on UK digital ID allows stakeholders to reframe discussion

The UK government’s plans for a national digital identity scheme have proved divisive, but a civil discussion between representatives of…

 

NIST announces new mDL use case, resources to support financial sector adoption

A webinar on mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs), presented by the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) at the National Institute…

 

Somalia digital ID major pillar of World Bank-funded SPRING initiative

Since 2023, Somalia has been running an ambitious national identity project which the government views as a crucial part of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events