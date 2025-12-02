FB pixel

UK plans observability tool contract in 2026 to keep scaled-up One Login resilient

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services
UK plans observability tool contract in 2026 to keep scaled-up One Login resilient
 

The UK government is expecting a lot from its One Login system over the coming years, as it transitions from the platform for access to digital government services to the center of the planned national digital identity.

The Department for Science, Innovation & Technology has published notice of a contract opportunity coming up next year to provide an observability tool for GOV.UK One Login. The contract is expected to be worth 7.2 million pounds (approximately US$9.5 million) taxes included.

DSIT is seeking a tool that developers and support teams can use to investigate potential bugs and head off any problems with the digital ID system before they escalate. That means full-stack visibility into end-to-end user journeys with an intuitive interface and well-tuned alerts, the notice says. It will also take compatibility with serverless architecture  and open standards including OTEL and OCFF, as well as “secure UK-based hosting.” The observability tool should provide visibility into the service level indicators (SLIs) and service level objectives (SLOs) and errors that could impact them.

“This tool is an essential part of our Observability strategy, enabling One Login to meet critical reliability and security commitments and scale to higher volumes — all while maintaining a smooth and responsive experience for users,” DSIT says.

The contract will run from August 26, 2026 to August 25, 2029 with a possible extension to five years. DSIT estimates the tender announcement will fall on February 2.

The contract is particularly suitable for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to bid on, according to the announcement.

One Login has been plagued with security and trust questions this year from its development process to lapsed DIATF certification. The public sector digital ID was originally slated for completion this year, but that is now anticipated in 2028.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

With Australia leading, age restrictions bear down on social media platforms

On December 10, Australia will begin enforcing a law that says kids under 16 years of age can’t use social…

 

FaceTec reveals success in advanced biometric PAD, IAD tests by BixeLab, Ingenium

FaceTec has taken another step in proving the effectiveness of its liveness detection for face biometrics systems with two more…

 

Regula debuts the Regula 7320 for mobile IDV even without network access

Regula has unveiled the Regula 7320, a compact mobile document reader aimed at tackling one of the industry’s enduring challenges….

 

EU and Singapore look to deepen cooperation in digital identity, AI, cybersecurity

The European Union and Singapore are looking ahead for digital cooperation, as technological competition heats up around the world. The…

 

Ethiopia approves five-year strategy to expedite digital transformation

Ethiopia’s council of ministers has greenlighted the Digital Ethiopia 2030 strategy, a blueprint intended to add traction to the country’s…

 

PNG looks to expand financial inclusion with digital ID, bank collaboration

Papua New Guinea is taking steps toward digital transformation and financial inclusion with a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events