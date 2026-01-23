FB pixel

Chinese vein biometrics firm opens factory capable of producing 2M devices a year

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Chinese vein biometrics firm opens factory capable of producing 2M devices a year
 

China has its first factory dedicated to manufacturing vein biometrics hardware, which will produce up to 2 million vein modules and devices a year. The factory is built by biometric technology firm Saint Deem, which develops vein recognition algorithms, software and hardware.

The production line is located in the eastern province of Anhui in the Huainan Modern Industrial Park, covering more than 100,000 square feet. The factory is a step towards large-scale commercialization of the technology, according to the firm.

The company has been developing vein recognition since 2014, implementing the tech in the automotive sector, public transportation, financial industry and access control. It has cooperated with car makers such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Volkswagen to develop keyless unlocking and intelligent gesture recognition.

The firm also develops FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array) chips for vein recognition algorithms. Saint Deem’s goal, however, is not just to sell hardware but to make vein recognition trusted and universal, according to co-CEO Qian Haomin.

“Vein recognition offers what other biometric technologies struggle to guarantee: it is internal, live and extremely difficult to replicate,” says Qian. “With this production line, the company is shifting from an R&D-driven model to a new stage driven by the dual engines of R&D and manufacturing.”

Saint Deem is one of the enterprises responsible for formulating national public safety standards for vein recognition in China.

In 2022, it completed a 193 million yuan (US$27.6 million according to today’s rate) strategic financing round backed by state-owned funds, placing its valuation at nearly 3 billion yuan ($430.1 million).

The company has collaborated with the Chengde Public Transport Group in Hebei province to roll out palm vein payments for bus passengers, according to China Daily.

It has also developed palm vein recognition and authentication software for mobile banking, which has been tested in multiple banks, according to the firm. Saint Deen is also exploring applying the technology in non-invasive blood sugar monitoring and human-computer interactions.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Podcast: Dr. Sean Kelly says biometrics offer security, efficiency for healthcare

A new survey from Imprivata shows a shocking gap between how healthcare professionals see passwordless authentication, and how healthcare facilities…

 

UNDP showcases how blockchain complements DPI and digital transformation efforts

From Ghana to Georgia, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has implemented blockchain technology into dozens of public systems over…

 

Research into protections against speech analysis privacy threats maturing rapidly

Our voice reveals much more about us than we may realize: The biometric information of our speech contains information about…

 

Scale of AI fraud makes legacy identity verification inadequate

Sometimes, you just have to tell yourself, “I’m good enough.” Then again, if you’re a digital identity security system, you’d…

 

Toss gets lift from biometric retail payments, plans 2026 US IPO

Retail payments with face biometrics are growing in South Korea, and could help lift one of the country’s leading providers…

 

PNG SevisWallet will transform how government issues personal credentials

Papua New Guinea (PNG) has officially made available the SevisWallet digital identity wallet for download, allowing Papuans to use the…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events