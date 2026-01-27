Europeans most interested in using EUDI Wallet in healthcare, survey shows

Europeans are most excited to use the upcoming EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet for healthcare-related tasks, according to a new survey. Respondents ranked accessing health records, medical insurance, and e-prescriptions among the top five most important digital wallet use cases.

Electronic signatures and payments were also among the five most popular applications, according to research published last week by the European Commission and the Netcompany-Intrasoft Syctales (NiScy), a consortium responsible for developing the reference implementation of the EUDI Wallet.

The research aims to give insight into public preferences, informing wallet makers and governments on which features to develop for future users. EUDI wallets are expected to be ready by the end of 2026 and will provide Europeans not just a way to digitally identify themselves, but also access a wide range of official documents, certifications and services.

The survey assessed the most attractive among 41 EUDI Wallet use cases and included 2800 respondents from 27 EU countries. The research also provided insight into the needs of different population segments, including students, businesspeople, expatriates, frequent travelers and pensioners.

Among students, business people and expats, for instance, the most popular use case was accessing important documents, which is ranked sixth on the scale of most important applications. Business people and EU citizens immigrating to other EU countries also voted for the option of opening a bank account in an EU country.

Paying through digital wallets was also among the top three use cases for business people, while expats voted for e-prescriptions. The frequent travelers segment also voted for paying through a digital wallet, while retirees ranked high use cases such as e-prescriptions, proving pensioner or disability status and payments.

Overall, 12 EUDI Wallet use cases were rated as having a high relative importance by one of the segments or by gender and age group. Aside from the six already mentioned, these include registering passport information online, accessing mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs), going through security and filing taxes.

On the other hand, the survey also showed which applications are likely to be unpopular among wallet users. The three digital wallet use cases that were dubbed least important were joining a professional association, renting a car and accessing an office building.

The research, conducted throughout December 2025 and January 2026, also showed small differences in gender and age.

Accessing important documents, for instance, was rated as of high importance among women but of medium importance among men. Respondents older than 35 years of age ranked e-prescriptions and payments high compared to respondents aged 18 to 34.

The survey used the Maximum Difference Scaling (MaxDiff) methodology, which asks respondents to determine the relative importance of a list of items by asking respondents to identify the “best” and “worst” option.

The European Commission has conducted other research into the use of EUDI Wallets, including Large-Scale Pilots (LSPs), which are designed to improve wallet functionality and test them in real life.

According to research from Signicat, one of the companies participating in the pilots, just 29 percent of people are likely to use a digital ID wallet in Europe.

