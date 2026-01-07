Ping Identity closes Keyless acquisition, names new chief revenue officer

Consolidation in the biometrics industry, which gained momentum in 2025, continues apace in 2026. Ping Identity has completed its acquisition of Keyless, adding Zero-Knowledge Biometrics to its portfolio, and named Adnan Chaudhry as its new chief revenue officer.

A release says that the Keyless acquisition, first announced in October 2025, will enable Ping to benefit from Keyless’ secure, biometric binding technology, which can bind a user’s biometrics to one or more devices and also re-verify different users on a shared device. Reverification only takes a glance, clocking in at under 300 milliseconds, and biometric data is never stored in a recoverable form.

Andrea Carmignani, CEO of Keyless, says joining Ping Identity is a major milestone for Keyless’ patented Zero-Knowledge Biometrics technology, enabling speedy reverification across the entire journey, from onboarding to access to step up and recovery. Andre Durand, CEO of Ping Identity, says Keyless’ privacy-preserving biometrics “make strong verification effortless.”

“AI is accelerating identity-based attacks. Authentication must be resilient and simple to use,” Durand says. “Now that the acquisition is complete, we can bring this simplicity and strength to customers across every digital interaction.”

The combined product provides continuous identity assurance, account takeover and identity fraud protection, and compliance with key global privacy and security regulations, supporting customer, workforce and B2B identity use cases.

Financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Slack veteran to lead Ping market expansion

In appointing Adnan Chaudhry as CRO, Ping Identity gains the seasoned executive’s experience building and scaling global revenue organizations across enterprise software, including a stint as executive vice president for Slack, guiding global go-to-market strategy and execution.

A release says Chaudhry will lead Ping Identity’s global go-to-market organization, including sales, marketing, solutions engineering, channels and revenue operations, in an effort to expand the firm’s global footprint and align market strategy with the growing demand for trusted identity tools.

“AI is fundamentally transforming how businesses operate and how digital interactions take place,” Chaudhry says. “As that complexity grows, trusted identity becomes essential not just for security, but for enabling confidence, scale, and innovation. Ping Identity is uniquely positioned to help organizations build trust into every digital interaction.”

