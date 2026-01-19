Privado ID CEO Evin McMullen has strong words for AI’s effect on the internet

The window to save the internet’s reputation is closing. That is the stark warning of Evin McMullen, CEO and co-founder of Privado ID and Billions Network, in episode two of The Trust Files, from Velvet and Biometric Update.

McMullen describes how the digital world in which bots and non-human actors making up more than half of internet traffic has reached “the AI inflection point,” and the need for “a global, interoperable framework of accountability.”

The audio short follows McMullen’s appearance on the Biometric Update Podcast in November.

Listen now: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 00:01:41

Billions Network | Biometric Update Podcast | digital identity | digital trust | Privado ID | The Trust Files