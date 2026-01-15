FB pixel

The Trust Files launch with a vital question from Orchestrating Identity

New audio short series explores the central challenge of digital ID
| Chris Burt
Do we have a trust crisis?

This is the central question of the inaugural episode of The Trust Files, a new series of short interviews introduced by Velvet and Biometric Update to provide snapshots of the digital trust landscape.

Digital identity is only as valuable as it is trusted. The Trust Files explores how that trust can be achieved and maintained in the context of the rapidly evolving digital marketplace. Velvet is a UK-based public relations firm that arrived at the concept of The Trust Files through conversations with leaders of businesses in digital verification.

In the first episode, Orchestrating Identity Chief Trust Officer David Rennie poses the big question facing not just the industry, but the whole digital world.

