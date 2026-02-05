ElevenLabs raises $500M to globally scale enterprise voice AI agent adoption

The commercial potential of agentic AI in the enterprise has prompted a $500 million series D funding round for ElevenLabs that will fuel further international expansion of and capabilities in its voice agents.

The funding round was completed an evaluation of $11 billion, three times higher than a year ago. It was led by Sequoia Capital, which is placing Andrew Reed on ElevenLabs’ Board of Directors. The latest funding round also represents the fourth for Andreessen Horowitz (A16Z) and the third for Iconiq. Lightspeed Venture Partners, Evantic Capital and Bond joined as first-time investors in the company.

ElevenLabs plans to focus on its ElevenAgents enterprise platform for voice and conversational AI in support of customer experience, sales and marketing and internal workflow applications.

ElevenLabs CEO Mati Staniszewski recently told TechCrunch’s Equity podcast that as voice AI models are about to be commoditized, the company’s future lies in deepfake detection and conversational agents. ElevenLabs has a strategic partnership to provide training data to deepfake detection firm Reality Defender.

The company is also announcing a significant upgrade of its voice agents powered by its Eleven v3 Conversational model.

Plans for the funding also include strengthening its research capacity to expand its efforts in “emotional conversational models, dubbing, and audio general intelligence.”

The company plans to put go-to-market teams in London, New York, San Francisco, Warsaw, Dublin, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore, Bengaluru, Sydney, São Paulo, Berlin, Paris and Mexico City to support enterprise adoption of its ElevenAgents and ElevenCreative around the world.

ElevenLabs made $330 million in annually recurring revenue in 2025, according to the announcement, from customers including Deutsche Telekom, Square, Revolut and the Ukrainian government. Its ElevenAPI is also used by companies including Meta, Epic Games and Salesforce to build voice products.

The company has now raised $781 million in total funding across five rounds since 2022.

