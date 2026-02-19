Japan issues tender for biometric identification system support

The Ministry of Justice in Tokyo has published a procurement notice for operating support of the Japan Biometric Identification System for fiscal year 2026.

The announcement falls under international trade frameworks including the WTO Agreement on Government Procurement, the Japan-EU Economic Partnership Agreement and the Japan-UK Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

The tender is classified under computer services and related services, with the Immigration Services Agency acting as the procuring entity. The official in charge of disbursement is Soichiro Naito, Director and Obligating Officer of the Deputy Commissioner at the Immigration Services Agency.

The scope of the contract covers operating support for the biometric identification system, though details on fulfillment period and place are to be specified at a later stage. Suppliers eligible to participate must meet several requirements.

These include compliance with Articles 70 and 71 of the Cabinet Order concerning Budget, Auditing and Accounting, and holding Grade A or B qualifications for “Offer of services” as defined by the Ministry of Justice for fiscal years 2025 through 2027. Additional qualifications may be specified under Article 73 of the Cabinet Order.

The deadline for tender submissions is set for 5pm on March 18, 2026. Interested parties are directed to contact the Budget Unit related to Information Systems, General Affairs Division, Immigration Services Agency, located in Kasumigaseki, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo.

Japan’s digital identity infrastructure has reached more than 100 million My Number Cards issued. In a New Year’s memo, Japan’s Minister for Digital Transformation outlined plans, which include a new app that will allow tax returns to be filed entirely on a smartphone. The national digital ID will become available on Android this year, after the My Number Card launched on iOS in 2025.

