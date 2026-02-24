LexisNexis unveils patient IDM platform with biometric verification, document authentication

LexisNexis has announced the launch of an AI-powered identity platform to streamline the patient management journey.

The company release notes that the new platform, tailored specifically for the healthcare sector, will help organizations “confidently verify identities, resolve duplicate records and continuously enhance profiles with social and behavioral insights from beyond their organization.”

According to the company, the new platform will help customers deal with a number of challenges related to patient management including siloed systems, manual processes, and inaccurate or incomplete patient records.

Thanks to it, they will be able to expand their outreach and strengthen enrollments, fix duplicate identity issues, bring down the risk of identity fraud to the lowest level, facilitate the procedure for processing claims, and get better behavioural insights on patients.

“As digital access expands and fraud tactics become more sophisticated, identity management must be a core priority across healthcare,” said Adam Mariano, SVP and general manager of healthcare at LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

“Our identity management platform leverages our best-in-class identity solutions to help healthcare organizations stay ahead of AI-driven threats while creating more complete, trusted patient and member profiles that support more efficient operations, stronger engagement and improved outcomes,” Mariano added.

To better address ID fraud powered by AI, the new healthcare identity management platform is equipped with advanced capabilities such as the LexisNexis IDverse anti-fraud solution, used for document authentication and secure biometric verification. IDVerse which was acquired by LexisNexis early last year also got an upgrade to enhance ID verification accuracy.

Kim Brown, vice president of product management for insurance and healthcare identity solutions, LexisNexis, remarked that IDVerse “offers a more sophisticated level of authentication when identity fraud can have significant consequences such as registering a new account, processing high-value transactions or accessing sensitive information.”

“By integrating automated identity verification directly into healthcare environments, organizations can detect deepfakes, reduce fraud risk, improve efficiency and say ‘yes’ with confidence to deliver a secure, intuitive experience for consumers.”

Early this year, LexisNexis launched IDVerse to combat insurance fraud in the United States.

