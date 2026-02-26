FB pixel

Milwaukee cop’s misuse of Flock ALPR undercuts case for facial recognition use

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
Milwaukee cop’s misuse of Flock ALPR undercuts case for facial recognition use
 

The debate in Wisconsin over whether police in Milwaukee should be allowed to use facial recognition or join Biometrica’s network to share images of convicted criminals and missing people has taken a new twist. Revelations that a Milwaukee Police Department officer misused the city’s network of Flock automated license plate recognition (ALPR) cameras has added to the perception that oversight is lacking and responsible use policies for sophisticated technology will be ignored.

MPD recently paused its use of facial recognition while it develops a formal policy to govern its use. That move also put a proposed partnership with Biometrica on hold. Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has signed a letter of intent with Biometrica in the meantime.

Now, an MPD officer is accused of using Flock’s camera network while on duty to look up the license plate number of a person he was dating more than 120 times, and that of the person’s ex-boyfriend another 55 times, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The investigation into alleged misuse of the system was sparked by a driver who noticed in public records that their license plate had been searched numerous times.

There are 31 Flock cameras deployed across Milwaukee. The MPD officer is the second law enforcement official in the state to be charged with misusing Flock cameras.

The ACLU of Wisconsin says the accusations show how easy it is for police officers to abuse the technology, and notes that an MPD official said in mid-2025 that officers had already been disciplined for misusing systems like Flock’s.

Derek Riley, a computer science professor and program director at Milwaukee School of Engineering told Wisconsin Public Radio that debates like that Milwaukee is currently having over police use of facial recognition raise “all these questionable privacy things where we all have pause. I think that’s where, as a society, we’re still wrestling with this, and I think that’s OK. We just have to do it in the open as much as possible.”

The MPD officer involved in the latest allegations is expected to resign.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Zetrix to develop blockchain-based DPI services as IFC takes $40M stake

World Bank investment arm International Finance Corporation (IFC) has purchased a 2.5 percent stake in Malaysia-based Zetrix AI for $40…

 

Nordic Council tender pursues cross-border digital ID verification with Baltics

The Nordic Council of Ministers has published a tender for an analysis on identity matching and the population registries in…

 

Idemia PS deal brings growing number of US mDLs to Trinsic’s digital identity network

Trinsic has completed a major addition to its digital Identity Acceptance Network, bringing Idemia Public Security and the mobile driver’s…

 

Generative AI has ushered in a new era of fraud, say reports from Plaid, SEON  

The overall transformational impact of the tech we have come to call AI is still up in the air. The…

 

Github reveals how North Korean hackers create synthetic identities to infiltrate businesses

North Korean state-backed hackers are systematically building fake personas to infiltrate companies as contractors and employees, in some cases relying…

 

Idemia Public Security, Elenium team up to unify identity across airport experience

Idemia Public Security has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with aviation self-service automation company Elenium, formalizing a shared commitment…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events