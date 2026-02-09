Reimagining online value can enable digital privacy, MyTerms co-founder argues

The status quo, with personal data as the default currency for value exchange, underpins the free online services that are central to the way most people experience the internet. Empowering consumers may benefit businesses more than commonly thought, however, MyTerms Co-founder Kari McMullen suggests in the new episode of the Trust Files, from Velvet and Biometric Update.

People are ready to take control of their data via contracts, she says.

