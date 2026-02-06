FB pixel

TSA says new ConfirmID system boosts REAL ID use at airports

| Anthony Kimery
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Civil / National ID
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says early results from the rollout of its new alternative identity verification system show a sharp increase in compliance with federal identification requirements at airport checkpoints.

According to TSA, 95 to 99 percent of travelers are now presenting REAL ID–compliant licenses or other acceptable forms of identification, such as passports, a marked improvement since the agency announced the new TSA ConfirmID program in December.

The system allows passengers who do not have compliant identification to undergo an additional identity verification process for a $45 fee that covers a 10-day travel period.

TSA officials say the program is intended to close long-standing gaps in identity standards while minimizing disruption to travelers.

Steve Lorincz, the agency’s acting executive assistant administrator for security operations, said the rollout has had “negligible operational impact” due to advance preparation and coordination with airlines, airports, and industry partners, as well as public outreach efforts.

Lorincz said TSA continues to urge travelers without compliant identification to schedule appointments with their state departments of motor vehicles to obtain REAL ID credentials.

The launch of TSA ConfirmID coincides with the federal government’s long-delayed enforcement of the REAL ID Act, a law passed by Congress in 2005 following recommendations from the 9/11 Commission.

After nearly two decades of extensions, TSA began enforcing the requirement under the leadership of President Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, even as the federal government faced a partial shutdown.

TSA credited employee preparation for ensuring compliant travelers experienced minimal delays during the transition.

Under the ConfirmID program, passengers without acceptable identification must complete payment in advance through TSA’s website and present their receipt, along with any government-issued ID they possess, at the security checkpoint.

TSA officers then conduct additional verification steps before allowing the traveler to proceed. The agency says the process is designed to ensure that individuals who pose security risks are prevented from boarding aircraft.

With spring break approaching, TSA is warning that infrequent flyers may be more likely to encounter issues if they are not prepared.

The agency is encouraging travelers to confirm in advance whether their identification meets federal standards and, if not, to either enroll in TSA ConfirmID before traveling or obtain a REAL ID from their state motor vehicle agency.

TSA emphasized that travelers who already have acceptable forms of identification do not need to use ConfirmID.

A full list of acceptable IDs is available on the agency’s website, and travelers who are unsure about their ID’s status are advised to check with their state DMV.

TSA confirms passenger identity data used to support ICE enforcement

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

