eMudhra advocates for strong authentication, PKI to meet EU’s new cyber rules

Identity-based attacks are one of enterprise’s biggest vulnerabilities, leading to growing cybersecurity demands.

Digital identity firm eMudhra believes strong authentication and public key infrastructure (PKI) will play a critical role in helping the compliance needs of organizations. The call comes along with Europe’s sweeping new cybersecurity regulations, including the NIS2 Directive and the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).

eMudhra said the regulations, which expand security obligations for any organizations operating in or serving the European Union, place far greater emphasis on identity verification, supply chain security, risk management and incident reporting.

They also shift accountability to boards and senior executives, who will be required to demonstrate operational resilience and reduce cyber‑risk exposure.

Compromised credentials and weak authentication continue to drive major breaches. eMudhra argues that cryptographic identity, certificate‑based authentication and robust lifecycle management of digital credentials are becoming foundational controls for securing modern attack surfaces.

PKI‑based authentication allows organizations to establish trusted identities for users, devices, applications and automated systems. The company says it strengthens zero‑trust architectures and secures machine‑to‑machine communication across distributed environments.

“Regulators are shifting cybersecurity accountability from technology teams to executive leadership,” said Carmine Auletta, Managing Director of eMudhra Europe. “Strong authentication and verifiable digital identity are no longer optional controls. They are becoming a core requirement for operational resilience and digital trust.”

eMudhra said its trust infrastructure, which covers certificate lifecycle management, identity assurance, secure device authentication and post‑quantum readiness, is designed to align with evolving regulatory frameworks across Europe and other global markets.

The company added that the regulatory push reflects a broader shift toward securing digital infrastructure at scale, as organizations accelerate cloud adoption, digital services and autonomous systems. At MOSIP Connect 2026 in Rabat, Morocco, panellists drew attention to keeping your own cryptographic keys as an important factor for sovereign control.

Article Topics

authentication | cybersecurity | eMudhra | PKI | zero trust