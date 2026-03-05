FB pixel

iProov tops 1M daily identity verifications as deepfake threats escalate

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection  |  Trade Notes
iProov says it has surpassed 1 million daily transactions in 2025, driven by the growing need for deepfake defenses. The achievement concluded a busy year for the biometric identity verification company, during which it released several products and passed key testing benchmarks.

​Its biometric injection attack detection technology passed an evaluation by Ingenium Biometrics to Level 2, which aligns with the “High” standard set out in Europe’s CEN TS 18099. The company’s Dynamic Liveness technology also became the “first and only solution to successfully achieve an Ingenium Level 4 evaluation and the CEN/TS 18099 High technical specification for Injection Attack Detection.

“As deepfakes and AI agents transform the enterprise attack surface, identity becomes the foundation of digital trust,” says Andrew Bud, founder and CEO of iProov. “ With well over one million daily verifications, iProov delivers genuine human presence assurance so organizations can secure customer and workforce identities by anchoring every critical digital interaction to a real, verified human, transforming authentication into a live defense for the AI era.”

iProov says its achievements in 2025 go beyond deepfake detections.

The UK-based firm received accreditation from the UK Government’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) Gamma (0.4) standard last year, and clinched a deal with identity verification and AML provider Thirdfort, which focuses on the UK property market. iProov also provides services to financial companies such as Vietnam’s MoMo, the Philippines’ UnionDigital Bank and Raiffeisen Bank in Czechia.

The company announced the general availability of biometrics for the Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP), a system that reduces processing times for American passengers arriving on international flights, used by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). In partnership with CBP, it delivered the travel solution to Aruba Airport and Orlando International Airport (MCO).

Other achievements for 2025 include launching a facial biometrics-based MFA product to address the scourge of account takeover for enterprises and joining the Agentic Launchpad program. The initiative was created by Microsoft, NVIDIA and WeTransact to develop agentic solutions in the UK and Ireland.

iProov’s Security Operations Center (iSOC) published research on current identity threats, including the Threat Intelligence Report 2025 and the Deepfake Blindspot Study, both of which address synthetic identities and the challenges of detecting them.

Another notable achievement of the team is identifying a global cybercriminal group,Grey Nickel,” which targets banks, crypto exchanges, e-wallets and digital payment platforms.

The company also discovered a sophisticated injection tool for iOS Video that intercepts video streams at the OS level, bypassing standard liveness checks.

Finally, iProov demonstrated how a common AI face-swapping tool could be used to evade biometric liveness detection software and perform injection attacks. The research was included in the Mitre ATLAS (Adversarial Threat Landscape for Artificial-Intelligence Systems), a knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques against AI-enabled systems.

