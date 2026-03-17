Neurotechnology updates MegaMatcher with Level 2-tested biometric spoof protection

Neurotechnology has updated its biometric authentication platform with the advanced biometric liveness detection that just passed a Level 2 Biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) assessment by BixeLab.

The face liveness detection capability tested by BixeLab based on the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard is implemented in MegaMatcher ID 2025.2 across both the SDK and Web Service components, according to a company announcement.

The company reported it maintained a low False Rejection Rate (FRR) while successfully blocking the vast majority of sophisticated spoof attempts in the BixeLab evaluation.

“As digital identity fraud becomes more sophisticated, our technology must evolve to stay ahead of threats without compromising the user experience,” says Antonello Mincone, business development director at Neurotechnology. “The inclusion of ISO-compliant PAD Level 2 in the MegaMatcher ID provides our clients with robust, laboratory-proven protection against presentation attacks.”

The global market for face biometrics liveness detection is on track to more than double from 2025 to 2027, surpassing $250 million in revenue, according to the 2025 Face Liveness Detection Market Report and Buyer’s Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence.

Neurotechnology has also updated its AI SDK, originally launched last October, with an improved Automated Speech Recognition (ASR) algorithm that avoid incorrectly repeated words.

Version 2025.2 of the AI SDK also includes several fixes and other updates, the company says.

Neurotechnology’s AI SDK is designed to give developers the tools they need to build solutions based on Natural Language Processing.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | face biometrics | Neurotechnology | SDK