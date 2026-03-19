Saviynt expands push into Asia-Pacific and Japan with new distributor and sales chief

Saviynt has strengthened its expansion strategy in Asia‑Pacific and Japan with two significant moves.

It has appointed Exclusive Networks as a key regional distributor and named Alex Lei as Senior Vice President of Sales for Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ). The dual announcements come as the region sees accelerating cloud adoption and faces rising identity‑related risks driven by AI and the rapid growth of machine‑to‑machine access.

Exclusive Networks will distribute Saviynt’s identity governance, privileged access management and identity security management products across APJ markets including Australia, ASEAN, India, Bangladesh and Hong Kong.

The partnership aims to help organizations manage an explosion of non‑human identities — service accounts, automated workloads and AI agents — which now outnumber human identities by an estimated 82 to 1. Saviynt argues that this shift is reshaping enterprise risk and increasing demand for scalable identity governance.

Exclusive Networks will provide onboarding, logistics, technical labs, financial services and demand‑generation support, while Saviynt will offer training and certification through its Saviynt University programme.

The companies say the combined approach will help partners deploy identity governance more consistently and reduce implementation friction across a diverse region. “Appointing Exclusive Networks as our distributor across these key markets allows us to extend Saviynt’s reach, move faster with partners, and ensure customers can successfully deploy identity security where it matters most,” says Saviynt’s Sunil Kedaraji, VP for partner sales in AJP.

Bennett Wong, Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific at Exclusive Networks, said identity is becoming a central pillar of cybersecurity strategies. “Saviynt’s addition to our portfolio enables partners across APJ to simplify identity management, strengthen oversight, and help customers scale securely and with confidence,” he said.

“We are confident in leveraging our deep channel ecosystem to accelerate Saviynt’s growth and advance identity security as a strategic priority across the region.”

Alongside the distribution agreement, Saviynt has appointed Alex Lei as SVP of Sales for APJ. Based in Singapore, Lei will oversee customer acquisition, partner strategy and go‑to‑market execution. His remit includes supporting enterprises navigating cloud migration, AI‑driven applications and increasingly complex identity environments.

Lei joins Saviynt from Ivanti, where he led APJ sales, and previously held senior roles at Proofpoint and Dell EMC. Saviynt Chief Revenue Officer Todd Rotger said Lei’s experience building enterprise sales teams will be key as identity security becomes a priority for organizations modernising their digital infrastructure.

“We are at the nexus of the digital revolution, where digital identity, identity security, and AI agents are becoming fundamental to enterprise resilience,” Lei said. “Saviynt’s platform and vision position us strongly to support organisations across the fast-growing APJ market.”

Article Topics

AI agents | APAC | digital identity | identity access management (IAM) | identity security | Japan | Saviynt