Sumsub integrates AI risk intelligence layer from ComplyAdvantage

A strategic partnership with ComplyAdvantage will see Sumsub integrate its full-cycle verification platform with Mesh, ComplyAdvantage’s AI-native risk intelligence layer for identity resolution, financial crime risk data and enterprise-scale threat detection to maintain compliance.

A release says Mesh will now serve as the foundational layer powering Sumsub’s AML screening platform, available across its Know-Your-Customer (KYC), Know-Your-Business (KYB) and Transaction Monitoring products.

The partnership aims to enhance anti-money laundering (AML) screening capabilities for compliance teams globally.

“Compliance teams don’t need more tools – they need one powerful system that does it all,” says Andrew Novoselsky, chief product officer at Sumsub. “Sumsub brings together verification, screening, monitoring, and intelligent decisioning into a single environment, giving teams complete control, real-time intelligence, and the ability to scale with confidence in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.”

An API first technical approach brings “a marked improvement on performance, screening flexibility and supports broader customization to align with varying risk appetites and regulatory expectations.” The integration will improve screening accuracy and signal quality and provide richer profile information. Sumsub will also launch Mesh Bring Your Own Key (BYOK), enabling customers to connect their own ComplyAdvantage Mesh API credentials directly into the Sumsub platform.

Financial infrastructure provider Noah claims it has shortened screening times through Sumsub’s partnership with ComplyAdvantage.

Mark Watson, chief technology and product officer at ComplyAdvantage, says the partnership with Sumsub brings its foundational capabilities in proprietary data sourcing and AI-native risk classification to “a broader set of compliance teams who demand both speed and precision, alongside a full-cycle verification platform.”

Approvely partnership to support scaling in gambling market

Sumsub has announced a strategic partnership with Approvely, a fintech infrastructure platform serving regulated and high-risk industries across North America.

Sumsub’s identity verification will be integrated directly into Approvely’s payments and risk management ecosystem aimed at gambling merchants, to provide what a release calls “a single, compliant path from user onboarding to transaction processing.” Services will include automated KYC, AML screening, and document verification available across more than 220 countries and territories.

The intention is to enable Approvely to expand its presence at scale across regulated markets, as advanced fraud attacks, including synthetic identity fraud, multiaccounting, bonus abuse, and organized first-party fraud, make strong verification a necessity. Meanwhile, users demand minimal friction for “a direct path from identity verification to checkout.”

“Regulated industries demand verification that is both rigorous and fast,” says Anastasia Shvechkova, business development director for Americas at Sumsub. “Our partnership with Approvely reflects our commitment to helping businesses in compliance-intensive verticals onboard users with confidence, reduce fraud at the source, and scale across jurisdictions without operational drag.”

ComplyAdvantage’s AI-native Mesh platform powers risk intelligence within Sumsub’s AML screening, enhancing accuracy, efficiency, and flexibility for compliance teams.

Article Topics

AML | Approvely | biometrics | fraud prevention | gambling | identity verification | KYC | Sumsub