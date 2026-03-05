UK provides ‘some certainty and reassurance to DVS providers’ on digital ID

The UK’s consultation on digital identity is expected to begin next week.

Currently, the government’s policy is fundamentally tied to the GOV.UK app, and a comprehensive vision for streamlined access to government services online. A recent meeting of the Home Affairs Select Committee took up the digital ID issue, questioning government representatives on their plans, the marked change of direction on policy around right-to-work checks, and timing of the promised consultation.

The hearing included a statement from Darren Jones, chief secretary to the prime minister, promising that the consultation is “coming soon.” Jones says the delay is partly the result of a desire to make the consultation accessible to the general public.

Private firms central to the conversation

For David Crack, chair of the Association of Digital Verification Professionals (ADVP), the most noteworthy comment from Jones is this: “There is a good private-led market for digital ID verification and we want to work with them to enable their growth and investment in the UK rather than undermine the businesses that have invested enormous capital and innovation in to.” On LinkedIn, Crack says it “should provide some certainty and reassurance to DVS Providers.”

The status of the private digital identity sector in the UK, which has certified a selection of providers under the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) has been a pain point since the announcement of the GOV.UK app took the industry by surprise last year. There is a concern that, as the UK pushes forward on its Trust Framework for Digital Verification Services (DVS), established businesses could be put at a severe disadvantage.

Jones’ statement signals that the government is, at very least, maintaining the appearance of wanting to avoid strangling out private enterprise and causing a legal battle.

“Digital ID companies in the UK have done very well. Enormous amounts of innovation, and great startups who have been able to scale in the UK and export their services internationally. Lots of capital has been invested in them.”

UK digital ID system to be built by government

That said, the government wants to build its digital ID system in-house, keeping public services in the hands of public entities. Jones says the “sense is that the public would rather have a login to their public sector data without it all going via third-party private sector companies.”

“We can benefit from the know-how and innovation that exists, but my view – again, this is subject to consultation – is that I would rather build this in-house in government, as opposed to having an external private company run such a foundational technology for access to public services.”

Jones says he doesn’t want to either replicate what private firms have done, or undermine their businesses (although he appears willing to cherry pick their ideas). To questions about skepticism from the ADVP and others, he notes that there will be an external oversight board for the digital ID program, and that it will include “people who have done this and know how to do it” – i.e. private providers.

How much say they will have in the end remains to be seen.

Jones also mentions the role of banks in contributing to the consultation, as a class of stakeholders that has extensive knowledge about digital relationships and transactions.

RTW checks remain highest priority, thorniest issue

The stated immediate goal of the consultation is to create a digital ID that can be used for Right to Work (RTW) checks – which is also one of the most contentious issues at play. There has been inconsistency in the government’s messaging, and much concern expressed over the possibility of digital ID being made mandatory for RTW. Jones clarifies that employers will need to conduct checks digitally starting in 2029, but individuals will not be required to hold a digital ID for RTW.

They will, however, have the option to use a third-party private digital ID provider, as well as the GOV.UK app.

New minister to lead UK digital ID agenda

Assurances aside, digital ID remains a stormy business for UK politicians. James Frith, a former musician, recruitment consultant, and PR and public affairs adviser, has taken over the government’s rollout of digital after the departure of Josh Simons over ethical concerns.

Article Topics

ADVP | biometrics | digital ID | digital verification service (DVS) | DVS Trust Framework | GOV.UK Wallet | government services | UK digital ID